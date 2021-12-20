Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale

On the first week of December, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) launched a court bid to block the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine as part of a plan to have the infamous asset ultimately handed over to the State. The NPA is seeking a preservation of property order and intends to apply for the asset to be forfeited to the state later. Community representatives eagerly anticipating the restart of the Optimum Coal Mine marched to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in protest of the state’s urgent legal bid to halt the sale of the asset.







In a statement, members of the community of Hendrina expressed their support for the mine’s sale.







"As a community whose livelihoods depend upon the operations of our surrounding mines, it goes without saying that the consequences of this disruption will have devastating effects on the presently stagnant economy of Hendrina," the statement said. We’re joined by Clifford Masinga, the Hendrina Community’s spokesperson on this issue.