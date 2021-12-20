Coal-mining community tells NPA to butt out of Optimum sale

On the first week of December, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) launched a court bid to block the sale of the Optimum Coal Mine as part of a plan to have the infamous asset ultimately handed over to the State. The NPA is seeking a preservation of property order and intends to apply for the asset to be forfeited to the state later. Community representatives eagerly anticipating the restart of the Optimum Coal Mine marched to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in protest of the state’s urgent legal bid to halt the sale of the asset.
In a statement, members of the community of Hendrina expressed their support for the mine’s sale.
"As a community whose livelihoods depend upon the operations of our surrounding mines, it goes without saying that the consequences of this disruption will have devastating effects on the presently stagnant economy of Hendrina," the statement said. We’re joined by Clifford Masinga, the Hendrina Community’s spokesperson on this issue.
Guest: Yasmin Sooka I Human Rights Lawyer & Former TRC commissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne MinaarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk Visser | Social Media ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Kwantu feature, we continue part 2 discussion with Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books, about African Philosophy of Transcendence* based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert: African Philosophical Transcendence which is about an African overcoming the adverse conditions of life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Shadrack Sibiya, Former Hawks General now Head of the City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services on his explosive criminal investigation “War room” - the new city key weapon against corruption, hand in hand, with a discussion of the issues, challenges, and conquests dealt with on the ground in South Africa and how these can finally be combatted as we look towards 2022.
email:whistle@joburg.org.za
hotline: 0800 002 587
This year the V&A Waterfront will again celebrate the New Year by shining a beam of light into the sky that will be visible for some distance across Cape Town. Traditionally the New Year was ushered in with a fireworks celebration at midnight, but in 2020 the Waterfront looked for a new way to celebrate the milestone and chose a beam of light as their new symbol to welcome in the New Year. Donald Kau, spokesperson of the V&A Waterfront joins us to tells more about the new way of ushering in the New Year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We talk to Mr Paseka Letsatsi (SASSA Spokesperson), about the great strides that SASSA has made with regards to the COVID-19 SRD grant payments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined once again by Anna Breytenbach, South African-based professional animal communicator, who last chatted to us about what the planet was expressing through Covid. That was a year and a half ago...We catch up with Anna once again, to get in touch by communicating with the living world around us and its creatures who continue to remain unaffected by the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the final Financial Matter feature for 2021, Investment Manger Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, joins us to talk about the “importance of resting as opposed to quitting.”LISTEN TO PODCAST
NPA responds to the Hendrina’s community’s request to stay out of the selling of the Optimal mine and were joined by NPA Acting Chief of Communications, Isaac Dhludhlu.LISTEN TO PODCAST