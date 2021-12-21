Legal Matters: Did the South African judiciary hold its own in 2021?

Access to justice remains a thorny issue in South Africa. Although it is not stated in the Constitution, it is one of the values the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) aspires to. We hope that the new chief justice will continue to ensure the independence of the judiciary, writes Zelna Jansen.
On Legal Matter, we talk to Zelna Jansen, a lawyer, and CEO of Zelna Jansen Consultancy, about an article she wrote on IOL titled “Did the South African judiciary hold its own in 2021”?
Guest: Xolisa Jezile | From Kahawa Garden CaféLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla Lamba | Agilitee CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Hleze Kunju | Head of Creative Writing at Rhodes UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at SassaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Azola Mona | Digital Content CreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lloyd Ripley Evans | Psychologis and Lombo Mphande| Gambling OfficiandoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nadeem Musthan | Lecturer at Nelson Mandela University & passionate about multilingual education at all levelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Yasmin Sooka I Human Rights Lawyer & Former TRC commissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne MinaarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk Visser | Social Media ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST