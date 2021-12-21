Legal Matters: Did the South African judiciary hold its own in 2021?

Access to justice remains a thorny issue in South Africa. Although it is not stated in the Constitution, it is one of the values the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) aspires to. We hope that the new chief justice will continue to ensure the independence of the judiciary, writes Zelna Jansen.



On Legal Matter, we talk to Zelna Jansen, a lawyer, and CEO of Zelna Jansen Consultancy, about an article she wrote on IOL titled “Did the South African judiciary hold its own in 2021”?