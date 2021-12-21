Man Torque: Healing Boy's and Men's

Tonight, we wrap up our last Man Torque show for 2021 with Craig Wilkinson, Founder and CEO of Father A Nation (FAN), bestselling author, award winning social entrepreneur and motivational speaker and Charles Mpepho, Former Funder and chairperson of the Alexander men's forum now current Snr mentor of Father a Nation in Alexander, #Noexcuse centre manager and Community Leader on their first #NOEXCUSE support centre in Alexander: Healing Boy's, Men and Father's.