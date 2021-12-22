Financial Matters: Importance of resting as opposed to quitting

On the final Financial Matter feature for 2021, Investment Manger Mduduzi Luthuli from Luthuli Capital, joins us to talk about the “importance of resting as opposed to quitting.”
Guest: Xolisa Jezile | From Kahawa Garden CaféLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla Lamba | Agilitee CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Hleze Kunju | Head of Creative Writing at Rhodes UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paseka Letsatsi | Spokesperson at SassaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Azola Mona | Digital Content CreatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lloyd Ripley Evans | Psychologis and Lombo Mphande| Gambling OfficiandoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nadeem Musthan | Lecturer at Nelson Mandela University & passionate about multilingual education at all levelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Yasmin Sooka I Human Rights Lawyer & Former TRC commissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne MinaarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk Visser | Social Media ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST