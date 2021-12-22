Weird & Wonderful Feature: Wonders of the World

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined once again by Anna Breytenbach, South African-based professional animal communicator, who last chatted to us about what the planet was expressing through Covid. That was a year and a half ago...We catch up with Anna once again, to get in touch by communicating with the living world around us and its creatures who continue to remain unaffected by the pandemic.