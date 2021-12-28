What is Cancel Culture? Should people be cancelled because of what they say or post on social Media?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
World of work - Can you be taken seriously as manager of you not stern?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Devan Moonsamy, Director at The ICHAF Training Institute
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: What is Motion Sickness
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO at Proactive Health Solutions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
No Items to show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 26 July 2022 9:50 AM
We've done everything possible for extradition of Gupta brothers: Lamola Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola gives updates on high-profile cases they are dealing with. 26 July 2022 8:45 AM
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's r... 26 July 2022 7:42 AM
View all Local
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma. 25 July 2022 11:40 AM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
View all Politics
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 26 July 2022 9:50 AM
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and res... 25 July 2022 8:21 PM
View all Business
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control' Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster... 26 July 2022 8:58 AM
How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential bene... 26 July 2022 6:36 AM
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a fami... 25 July 2022 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's r... 26 July 2022 7:42 AM
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics... 26 July 2022 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
What is Cancel Culture? Should people be cancelled because of what they say or post on social Media?

What is Cancel Culture? Should people be cancelled because of what they say or post on social Media?

28 December 2021 9:11 PM

Guest: Dirk Visser | Social Media Expert


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Ramaphosa is a mortally wounded buffalo

25 July 2022 10:47 PM

On Political Analysis were joined by Prof. William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance, talking about his recent article on Sunday Times titled “Ramaphosa is a mortally wounded buffalo”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC KZN Elective Conference

25 July 2022 10:07 PM

Kgothatso Madisa, Political Journalist at Sunday Times, talk s to us about the ANC KZN Elective Conference that took place over the weekend.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her application to have her suspension declared null and void.

25 July 2022 9:48 PM

Reaction to Busisiswe Mkhwebane’s application to have suspension set aside as null and void and we talk to Elton Hart, Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of law.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to President Ramaphosa's energy crisis speech

25 July 2022 9:12 PM

Reaction to Ramaphosa energy crisis that South Africa is currently faced with, and we are joined by an energy epxpert, Matthew Cruise.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans Doing Great Things with Momelezi Sifumba and Graham Abrahams

22 July 2022 11:25 PM

Guest: Momelezi Sifumba | ABB Graduate Intern and Graham Abrahams | Senior Vice President at Electrification at ABB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile the South Africa’s Human Lie Detector, Lizette Volkwyn

22 July 2022 10:34 PM

Guest: Lizette Volkwyn Master Life Coach, Published Author and Human Lie Detector

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: History/Origins of Bapedi (Pedi) People

21 July 2022 11:12 PM

Guest: Prof. Rachidi Molapo | Associate Professor of History, specializing in African history, South Africa liberation history and politics of land

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Profiler Diaries Volume 2

21 July 2022 10:12 PM

On Crime Time we talk to Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section, about his second edition of Profiler Diaries that is available on stores.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Grieving the loss of sexual pleasure

21 July 2022 9:17 PM

Tonight, on ‘In Conversation with Dr Eve’ we continue with the discussion on our theme on GRIEF and this week we focus specifically on the theme of GRIEF OVER THE LOSS OF SEXUAL PLEASURE.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - number one reason most intelligent, hard working, honest, good people will never be financially free or wealthy".

20 July 2022 11:22 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we look at the “number one reason most intelligent, hardworking, honest, good people will never be financially free or wealthy" with author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

