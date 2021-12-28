What is Cancel Culture? Should people be cancelled because of what they say or post on social Media?

Guest: Dirk Visser | Social Media Expert
On Political Analysis were joined by Prof. William Gumede, Associate Professor at the Wits University School of Governance, talking about his recent article on Sunday Times titled "Ramaphosa is a mortally wounded buffalo".
Kgothatso Madisa, Political Journalist at Sunday Times, talk s to us about the ANC KZN Elective Conference that took place over the weekend.
Reaction to Busisiswe Mkhwebane's application to have suspension set aside as null and void and we talk to Elton Hart, Clinic Attorney in UJ's Faculty of law.
Reaction to Ramaphosa energy crisis that South Africa is currently faced with, and we are joined by an energy epxpert, Matthew Cruise.
Guest: Momelezi Sifumba | ABB Graduate Intern and Graham Abrahams | Senior Vice President at Electrification at ABB
Guest: Lizette Volkwyn Master Life Coach, Published Author and Human Lie Detector
Guest: Prof. Rachidi Molapo | Associate Professor of History, specializing in African history, South Africa liberation history and politics of land
On Crime Time we talk to Dr. Gerard Labuschagne, Clinical Psychologist who specializes in forensic investigative psychology, Honorary Associate Professor: Department of Forensic Medicine at WITS, President of the African Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and Ex-Brigadier: SAPS Investigative Psychology Section, about his second edition of Profiler Diaries that is available on stores.
Tonight, on 'In Conversation with Dr Eve' we continue with the discussion on our theme on GRIEF and this week we focus specifically on the theme of GRIEF OVER THE LOSS OF SEXUAL PLEASURE.
On Change your mindset feature, we look at the "number one reason most intelligent, hardworking, honest, good people will never be financially free or wealthy" with author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.