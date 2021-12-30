Black woman going into the entertainment and restaurant space during a global pandemic

Today at 10:35 Preliminary report into parliament fire shows system failures The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Lechesa Tsenoli - Deputy speaker at National Assembly

Today at 11:05 World of work: First time entries in the job market The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Zengeziwe Msimanga, Chief engagement Officer at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness - Creating lasting healthy habits The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Matome Kganakga. General Practitioner at Medi Clinic

Today at 18:09 BLSA on Zondo Commission report The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Effect of State Capture report of selling SA Inc. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jacko Maree - President’s Special Investment Envoy / chair of Liberty / Deputy chair of Standard Bank at ...

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Aly-Khan Satchu - CEO at Rich Management

