Eastern Cape Flood, Gift of the Giver on the ground After hundreds of families in Mdantsane and Duncan Village awoke this past Saturday to floods.

Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity. 23 January 2022 9:45 AM
Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Af... 23 January 2022 8:53 AM
Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free. 23 January 2022 8:50 AM
View all Local
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
View all Politics
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

The Aubrey Masango Show
Eastern Cape Flood, Gift of the Giver on the ground After hundreds of families in Mdantsane and Duncan Village awoke this past Saturday to floods.

Eastern Cape Flood, Gift of the Giver on the ground After hundreds of families in Mdantsane and Duncan Village awoke this past Saturday to floods.

10 January 2022 10:12 PM

Corene Conradie| Eastern Cape Coordinator for Gift of the Givers| 


South Africans Doing Great Things - Seitebogo Peta

21 January 2022 11:15 PM
Profile Interview with Rusty Labuschagne

21 January 2022 10:17 PM
Africa At A Glance: Sudan Crisis

20 January 2022 11:20 PM

On African At A Glancem, we talk to Muzan Alneel, a writer and public speaker with an interdisciplinary professional and academic background in engineering, socioeconomics and public policy. She is co-founder of the Innovation, Science and Technology Think-tank for People-Centred Development in Sudan and is a non-resident Fellow of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. We talk about the crisis that is unfolding in Sudan.

State of our Education

20 January 2022 10:16 PM

Matric results: what are we celebrating? Ari Katz, CEO at Boston City Campus and Mmusi Maimane, Leader at One SA Movement, unpacked SA's education system.

In Conversation with Dr Eve: The trauma of Motherhood

20 January 2022 9:16 PM

On “In Conversation with Dr Eve”, we look at the issue of ‘THE TRAUMA OF MOTHERHOOD’.

Change your mindset feature - 2022 is the year to develop GRIT

19 January 2022 11:18 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett; author, and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "2022 is the year to develop GRIT.  Why is it so important to develop GRIT and how do you go about doing it"?

Weird and Wonderful Feature: What is death? - African Perspective

19 January 2022 10:52 PM

Weird and Wonderful feature – we talk to Mbuso Khoza, Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant, about what death is from an African perspective.

Financial Matters: Behavioural finance - Why do people think investing is complicated?

19 January 2022 9:12 PM

On Financial Matters, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, looks at the issue of Behavioural finance - Why do people think investing is complicated?

Highest Dropout Rates For South Africa In 20 Years

18 January 2022 11:13 PM

On our Education we look at how South Africa has hit its highest dropout rate in the last 20 years since the pandemic started and were joined by Spokesperson of the Zero Drop Out Campaign, Rahima Essop and Xolani Majola, Educational Analyst and Social Commentator.

The Love Connection: Walking away from a toxic relationship

18 January 2022 10:21 PM

In the ‘Love Connection’ feature we look at the issue of walking away from a toxic relationship and were joined by Leah Sefor, Life and Relationships Coach.

Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

Local

Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner

Local

Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist

Local

EWN Highlights

Commission investigates how convicted child rapist was elected Kannaland mayor

23 January 2022 1:14 PM

Burkina Faso govt denies army takeover after barracks gunfire

23 January 2022 11:38 AM

EFF's Dlamini says R11.5 billion World Bank loan threatens SA’s sovereignty

23 January 2022 10:09 AM

