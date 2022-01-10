Reflection on the State Capture Report.

On African At A Glancem, we talk to Muzan Alneel, a writer and public speaker with an interdisciplinary professional and academic background in engineering, socioeconomics and public policy. She is co-founder of the Innovation, Science and Technology Think-tank for People-Centred Development in Sudan and is a non-resident Fellow of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. We talk about the crisis that is unfolding in Sudan.

