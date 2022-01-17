Medical Matters: What is a colonoscopy?

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Edinburgh, Scotland to crack the Freemasonry Code once again with Brother Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason and retired Grand Lodge Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library, this evening also looking at the debate taking place about 'The Oldest Lodge in the World. January 9th 2022 commemorated the world’s oldest masonic lodge, the Lodge Aitchison’s Haven, dated January 9th, 1598 - the earliest known Lodge Minute in the world.

