Medical Matters: What is a colonoscopy?

On our Medical Feature, we talk to Dr Peter Taylor, Surgical Gastroenterologist, about what Colonoscopy is, when is a colonoscopy done and what can expect from the procedure etc.
website:https://www.drpetertaylor.co.za/
email:office@drptaylor.net
Mbalenhle Ngcobo | Founder of Ifutho Paper
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by none other than much loved former Radio 702 and Cape Talk host, Jennifer Crwys-Williams - Pioneering South African journalist, magazine editor, author, and radio and television presenter. Since 1994 she has hosted her own shows in South Africa, interviewing world famous figures – including Nelson Mandela, so tonight, this South African pioneer takes the spotlight.
In our Africa At A Glance feature, we look at the events that have been unfolding in Burkina Faso with Aaliyah Vayez, Security and Political Risk Analyst for Castor Vali.
For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Caryn Dolley, award winning investigative journalist and author who focuses on both public and private sector issues, including corruption and human rights violations in many forms, tonight, unpacking her books and work that delves deep into South Africa's underworld.
On Psychological Matters, we talk to Lekha Daya, Senior Psychologist at the Panda app, on how to deal with anxiety and depression as the 2022 begins.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "It's time to join the new science of GRITenomics. Is it time to improve your GRITitude? Tonight we start asking what this is and how to use it".
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful we cross over live to Edinburgh, Scotland to crack the Freemasonry Code once again with Brother Robert LD Cooper, Author, Historian, Freemason and retired Grand Lodge Curator of the Grand Lodge of Scotland Museum and Library, this evening also looking at the debate taking place about 'The Oldest Lodge in the World. January 9th 2022 commemorated the world's oldest masonic lodge, the Lodge Aitchison's Haven, dated January 9th, 1598 - the earliest known Lodge Minute in the world.
On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, about the " inheritance- how much inheritance should parents leave for their children. How much is too much?