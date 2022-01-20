State of our Education

Matric results: what are we celebrating? Ari Katz, CEO at Boston City Campus and Mmusi Maimane, Leader at One SA Movement, unpacked SA's education system.
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, as a highlight for World Cancer Day, (today, 4th February), we are joined by Grant Lottering, Im’possible Tour founder, Miracle Springbok Cyclist, Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador and Cancer Warrior, to not only share his story ’From Death to the Top of the Alps‘, but how his life purpose has turned to raising millions for underprivileged children through his annual Im’possibleTours, in spite of countless surgeries, hand in hand, with a cancer diagnosis...simply "To inspire and encourage others not to give up. For people to dream again, to believe again.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with the legendary Dan Moyane on his book titled “I Don’t Want to Die Unknown”, which is part memoir, part legacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the Kwantu feature we look at the origins of he Bapedi People with interim secretary of Baroka ba Mabogoane, the right-wing clan within the Bapedi Kingdom, the founder of Bapedi Culture and Tradition Tv (audio and visual streaming channel), Maswika Dithaba Mabogoane.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature, we follow up on the Zondo reports which have captured South Africa. Joined by Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political Commenter and Whistle-blower Social Worker, John Clarke, on the volatile but vital corruption cases to finally emerge within South Africa and what this means, along with the repercussions for the country and its brave whistle-blowers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hassen Lorgat, member of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), commented on former CJ Mogoeng's apology.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, were joined by Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Eddie Humpries, a Wayfinder/Speaker/Spiritual Architect/Human BE-ing, talking about the importance of retreating and giving yourself some space, and why it is best to do so away from all that you are familiar with.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful... Get excited and ready to dial, as we are joined once again by Psychic Medium, Cindy Kruger to really kick start your 2022!
On Financial Matters were joined by Metropolitan Complaints Manager, Sinazo Kalako, talking about the burden that financial matters place on our mental wellbeing. Being in a constant state of change affects our mental wellbeing and our ability to make good financial choices.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Love Connection we are joined by Judy Klipin, Certified Master Life Coach and Author of 'Recover from Your Childhood', to look at identifying, dealing with, and healing 'adult child' issues in relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters, we’re joined by Chlo? Loubser, a senior associate in the Dispute Resolution Department at Bowman’s Lawfirm and a member of the Employment and Benefits practice, to talk bout the CCMA finding a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated employee 'substantively fair' and what this means.LISTEN TO PODCAST