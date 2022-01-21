Profile Interview with Rusty Labuschagne

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Latest Local
'Stay clear of referring to people in your workplace as family members' CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET College, Devan Moonsamy talks about work dynamics and referring to colleague... 5 February 2022 10:11 AM
'Radio should be used more to raise awareness about cancer' Tygerberg Hospital head of Breast and Endocrine Unit Dr Jenny Edge talks about World Cancer Day and the awareness needed. 5 February 2022 9:19 AM
Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain Emergency services say large parts of Centurion area near the Hennops River and Centurion Lake were flooded after Friday night’s r... 5 February 2022 9:17 AM
Lord Peter Hain urges UK to act on Bain misconduct The British politician has put in an appeal for both the UK and US to suspend all public sector contracts with Bain & Company. 4 February 2022 8:15 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
De Ruyter says Eskom's pump storage reserves recovered, diesel replenished The utility's CEO, Andre de Ruyter has given another update following two days of stage two rolling power cuts which will last unt... 4 February 2022 10:17 AM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Celebrate beautiful times spent with someone you love - Jesse Clegg The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged that the song 'Waiting on the Outcome' is very personal as he wrote it just... 4 February 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Parody video poking fun at Eskom's loadshedding return goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 February 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Rusty Labuschagne

Profile Interview with Rusty Labuschagne

21 January 2022 10:17 PM

For tonight's Profile Interview we are joined by Rusty Labuschagne, telling his story of forgiveness and resilience following his imprisonment and losing everything he worked for over the years.


South Africans Doing Great Things with Grant Lottering

4 February 2022 11:19 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, as a highlight for World Cancer Day, (today, 4th February), we are joined by Grant Lottering, Im'possible Tour founder, Miracle Springbok Cyclist, Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador and Cancer Warrior, to not only share his story 'From Death to the Top of the Alps', but how his life purpose has turned to raising millions for underprivileged children through his annual Im'possibleTours, in spite of countless surgeries, hand in hand, with a cancer diagnosis...simply "To inspire and encourage others not to give up. For people to dream again, to believe again.

Profile Interview with Legendary Broadcaster, Dan Moyane

4 February 2022 10:41 PM

Profile Interview with the legendary Dan Moyane on his book titled "I Don't Want to Die Unknown", which is part memoir, part legacy.

Kwantu Feature: Origins of the Bapedi Nation

3 February 2022 11:26 PM

In the Kwantu feature we look at the origins of he Bapedi People with interim secretary of Baroka ba Mabogoane, the right-wing clan within the Bapedi Kingdom, the founder of Bapedi Culture and Tradition Tv (audio and visual streaming channel), Maswika Dithaba Mabogoane.

Crime Time: Zondo Commission Reports

3 February 2022 10:19 PM

For tonight's Crime Time feature, we follow up on the Zondo reports which have captured South Africa. Joined by Prof. Richard Calland, Associate Professor at UCT in Public Law Expert and Political Commenter and Whistle-blower Social Worker, John Clarke, on the volatile but vital corruption cases to finally emerge within South Africa and what this means, along with the repercussions for the country and its brave whistle-blowers.

Reaction to CJ Mogoeng's apology

3 February 2022 9:16 PM

Hassen Lorgat, member of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), commented on former CJ Mogoeng's apology.

Change your mindset feature - Importance of retreating and giving yourself some space

2 February 2022 11:12 PM

On Change your mindset feature, were joined by Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda and Eddie Humpries, a Wayfinder/Speaker/Spiritual Architect/Human BE-ing, talking about the importance of retreating and giving yourself some space, and why it is best to do so away from all that you are familiar with.

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Kick starting your 2022 with Psychic Medium, Cindy Kruger

2 February 2022 10:23 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful... Get excited and ready to dial, as we are joined once again by Psychic Medium, Cindy Kruger to really kick start your 2022!

 

CONTACT DETAILS:

Watsapp line for listeners: 072 149 8707

Instagram: Healing_with_angels 

Facebook page: Cindy Kruger Psychic Medium 

Website:www.cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za 

For events and Bookings contact:

info@angelshealing.energyOR https://cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za/    

Financial Matters: The burden that financial matters place on our mental wellbeing

2 February 2022 9:14 PM

On Financial Matters were joined by Metropolitan Complaints Manager, Sinazo Kalako, talking about the burden that financial matters place on our mental wellbeing. Being in a constant state of change affects our mental wellbeing and our ability to make good financial choices.

The Love Connection: "identifying, dealing with, and healing 'adult child' issues in relationships"

1 February 2022 10:19 PM

For tonight's Love Connection we are joined by Judy Klipin, Certified Master Life Coach and Author of 'Recover from Your Childhood', to look at identifying, dealing with, and healing 'adult child' issues in relationships. 

Legal Matters: CCMA finds a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated employee 'substantively fair'

1 February 2022 9:26 PM

On Legal Matters, we're joined by Chlo? Loubser, a senior associate in the Dispute Resolution Department at Bowman's Lawfirm and a member of the Employment and Benefits practice, to talk bout the CCMA finding a company's decision to dismiss an unvaccinated employee 'substantively fair' and what this means.

Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain

Local

Phaahla says unvaccinated people account for most COVID hospitalisations

Local

The genesis of the JSC and how it came to be body that appoints Chief Justice

Local

Community wants answers after woman and two young girls killed in orphanage fire

5 February 2022 1:23 PM

Police hunt for suspects of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

5 February 2022 12:28 PM

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

5 February 2022 11:54 AM

