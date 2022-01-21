Profile Interview with Rusty Labuschagne

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, as a highlight for World Cancer Day, (today, 4th February), we are joined by Grant Lottering, Im’possible Tour founder, Miracle Springbok Cyclist, Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador and Cancer Warrior, to not only share his story ’From Death to the Top of the Alps‘, but how his life purpose has turned to raising millions for underprivileged children through his annual Im’possibleTours, in spite of countless surgeries, hand in hand, with a cancer diagnosis...simply "To inspire and encourage others not to give up. For people to dream again, to believe again.

