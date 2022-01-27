Psychological Matters: How to deal with Anxiety and Depression

On Psychological Matters, we talk to Lekha Daya, Senior Psychologist at the Panda app, on how to deal with anxiety and depression as the 2022 begins.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Anton Venter, the Head of the School of Leadership, talking about "Taking ownership of your life - becoming the best version of yourself so that you could have the maximum impact on the world around you."LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dingo Dinkelman, YouTube sensation and wildlife crusader considered as South Africa’s ‘Steve Irwin’, who during his almost 40 years of engaging with some of the planet’s deadliest creatures, has a number of nail-biting stories to share. But Dingo’s death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation. Through his platform, he has fundraised millions for ongoing wildlife projects. death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, continues to talk about another pillar of wealth creation; The Virtue of Prudence - how to put the odds of life in your favour.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Homeschooling in South Africa has undergone rapid growth during the last two years of the pandemic. And with growing challenges to get placements for children in schools, homeschooling has also become a more viable alternative option. More and more families are starting to realize the numerous benefits associated with home schooling. It is no longer a stigmatized, isolated learning experience. Despite the great benefits of homeschooling, there are also certain disadvantages to this approach and Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home joins on this important discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Love Connection...Lucky or not in Love on Line? Yes! It's all about the trending #TinderSwindler. We are joined by Sarah Britten, Social Media Strategist on everything you really don't want but need to know: The good, the bad, the ugly around the pro's and cons of online dating, hook up apps, and virtual love con artists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Legal Matters, we’re joined by Sibusiso Dube, Senior Associate at Bowmans, to talk about an urgent Labour Court application to declare mandatory vaccination policy unlawful that was struck off the roll.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Midvaal municipality received its 8th consecutive clean audit since 2013. Executive Mayor, Cllr Peter Texiera, joins us to talk about this milestone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's medical matters, with Friday, 4th February being World Cancer Day, we are joined by Dr. Omondi Ogude, Medical Oncologist: Sandton Oncology on Immunotherapy, Cancer treatment, Patient Access and Innovation, Innovative Access Models, SA’s medicine laws, and country experiences with tomorrows Oncology Media Briefing preceding the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Africa Summit 2022.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature, as a highlight for World Cancer Day, (today, 4th February), we are joined by Grant Lottering, Im’possible Tour founder, Miracle Springbok Cyclist, Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador and Cancer Warrior, to not only share his story ’From Death to the Top of the Alps‘, but how his life purpose has turned to raising millions for underprivileged children through his annual Im’possibleTours, in spite of countless surgeries, hand in hand, with a cancer diagnosis...simply "To inspire and encourage others not to give up. For people to dream again, to believe again.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with the legendary Dan Moyane on his book titled “I Don’t Want to Die Unknown”, which is part memoir, part legacy.LISTEN TO PODCAST