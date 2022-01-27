Africat At A Glance: Latest on Burkina Faso's Coup

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by youngest commercial brewer in South African history, ninteen-years old, Thomas Nel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by David Jonathan Padayachee, a disruptive entrepreneurial leader, founder and the chief executive officer of iHappify.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yamkela Ntola, Snr Lecturer in Dept Public, Constitutional and International Law at UNISALISTEN TO PODCAST
Yamkela Ntola, Snr Lecturer in Dept Public, Constitutional and International Law at UNISALISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Anton Venter, the Head of the School of Leadership, talking about "Taking ownership of your life - becoming the best version of yourself so that you could have the maximum impact on the world around you."LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dingo Dinkelman, YouTube sensation and wildlife crusader considered as South Africa’s ‘Steve Irwin’, who during his almost 40 years of engaging with some of the planet’s deadliest creatures, has a number of nail-biting stories to share. But Dingo’s death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation. Through his platform, he has fundraised millions for ongoing wildlife projects. death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, continues to talk about another pillar of wealth creation; The Virtue of Prudence - how to put the odds of life in your favour.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Homeschooling in South Africa has undergone rapid growth during the last two years of the pandemic. And with growing challenges to get placements for children in schools, homeschooling has also become a more viable alternative option. More and more families are starting to realize the numerous benefits associated with home schooling. It is no longer a stigmatized, isolated learning experience. Despite the great benefits of homeschooling, there are also certain disadvantages to this approach and Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home joins on this important discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Love Connection...Lucky or not in Love on Line? Yes! It's all about the trending #TinderSwindler. We are joined by Sarah Britten, Social Media Strategist on everything you really don't want but need to know: The good, the bad, the ugly around the pro's and cons of online dating, hook up apps, and virtual love con artists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight’s Legal Matters, we’re joined by Sibusiso Dube, Senior Associate at Bowmans, to talk about an urgent Labour Court application to declare mandatory vaccination policy unlawful that was struck off the roll.LISTEN TO PODCAST