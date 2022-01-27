Crime Time: South Africa's underworld.

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Caryn Dolley, award winning investigative journalist and author who focuses on both public and private sector issues, including corruption and human rights violations in many forms, tonight, unpacking her books and work that delves deep into South Africa's underworld.
Mr. Simphiwe Masiza is an entrepreneur, business leader and the CEO of Empowaworx Group. Masiza holds qualifications from WITS and GIBS, amongst other institutions. He is qualified in project management, strategy, organizational development, organizational management, event management, reputation management, business management, governance and executive leadership. He is the founder and passionate leader of Empowaworx, a premium communications firm with four business divisions – namely Event Management, Speakers Bureau, Media and Brand Design. Masiza began his career as a leadership expert, management consultant and a sought after and energetic corporate MC and keynote speaker.
On Africa at a glance, we talk to John Okot, freelance journalist in Uganda about the political situation in Uganda and a recent article he wrote on African Argument titled "Museveni's plan to jail rivals for even longer and how it might backfire".
As fuel prices soar, an ageing Eskom power station in Mpumalanga is the hub of a sophisticated theft operation siphoning off fuel worth millions of rands – with help from corrupt officials, trucking companies and police. On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how 'fuel thieves siphon off millions from Eskom power station' with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse. Last we spoke to Tabelo was about how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines.
Tonight, on our Psychological Matters we chatting to Zanele Dlamini who is a clinical psychologist from Siweya Wellness Solutions, chatting to us about the desire of being loved by everybody. Why do people have the strong need to be loved by everyone?
On Change your mindset, we continue talking about GRIT and Commitment Part 2, with a focus on what creates a real commitment is.
On the weird and wonderful we talk to Benjamin Radford, Science-based paranormal investigator and Award-winning author, co-author and editor of over twenty books and many articles on urban legends, the paranormal, critical thinking, and media literacy, answering the question of whether mermaids exist or not.
About Benjamin Radford
Benjamin Radford is the Bad Science columnist for Live Science. He covers pseudoscience, psychology, urban legends and the science behind "unexplained" or mysterious phenomenon.
Ben has a master's degree in education and a bachelor's degree in psychology.
He is deputy editor of Skeptical Inquirer science magazine and has written, edited or contributed to more than 20 books, including "Scientific Paranormal Investigation: How to Solve Unexplained Mysteries," "Tracking the Chupacabra: The Vampire Beast in Fact, Fiction, and Folklore" and “Investigating Ghosts: The Scientific Search for Spirits,” out in fall 2017.
His website is www.BenjaminRadford.com.
Over the past decade, South Africa has seen a sharp increase in the number of people earning an income outside of formal employment. We talk to Pieter Groenewald, CEO of Nfinity Media, about what it takes to to get in the game of the social media side hustle.
website:www.nfinity.co.za
The failure to pay adequate attention to the plight faced by the boy child has been a focus area for several years, not only here at home but across the world, where worrying harmful behavioural incidents continue.
These largely highlight how troubled the boy child is and the urgent help he needs across all spheres of his life from home, school, and society and his need for positive role models to whom he can look up to.
On our Man Torque feature we talk to Jaco Van Schalkwyk, husband, dad and founder of The Character Company, about the mentorship they provide.
website: www.thecharactercompany.co.za/contact
Tonight, on legal matters we talk all things property, and we are joined by Inez Trollip who is an Attorney and Conveyancer at AED Attorneys chatting to us about the cancellation of an offer to purchase a property. Can you cancel your offer to purchase and at what stage?
website: https://adattorneys.co.za/contact-us-3/