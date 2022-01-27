Crime Time: South Africa's underworld.

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cold snap across the country likely to exacerbate the loadshedding situation Eskom ramped up loadshedding from stage 2 to stage 4 on Saturday which is expected to last until 10pm on Sunday night. 21 May 2022 6:43 PM
Severe weather warning issued for KZN as torrential rains lash the province The weather service has issued a level 10 warning for torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in some coastal areas of the KZN. 21 May 2022 6:21 PM
Cold weather sets in as parts of South Africa experience first winter snowfall Snow fell over high-lying areas of the Western and Eastern Cape, and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu Natal and Lesotho. 21 May 2022 12:14 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
ANC to end free housing. Will provide land, low interest rates - but YOU build John Maytham interviews Edward Molopi of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute about the proposed shift in policy. 19 May 2022 10:51 AM
Treasury outlining criteria for govt funding of state-owned companies - Minister Bruce Whitfield interviews DDG Edgar Sishi after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the Treasury budget vote. 18 May 2022 11:19 PM
View all Politics
Price of junk food and takeaways is going up, up – and away! Lester Kiewit interviews Joao de Freitas, owner of Lusitania Fisheries. 20 May 2022 12:52 PM
Power cuts to continue into the weekend, Eskom confirms In a statement, the utility said that due to a shortage of generating capacity, stage two power cuts would be implemented between... 20 May 2022 11:30 AM
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports Bruce Whitfield interviews Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers' Association. 19 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Business
From an overweight boy to a fitness boss, Yanga Ngcayisa shares his health story Yanga Ngcayisa lost a whopping 34 kg in 2019. Now he's a fitness entrepreneur inspiring others to live a healthier lifestyle. 22 May 2022 7:37 AM
Top tips for planning a family vacation that will not kill your bank account Relebogile Mabotja is joined by travel writer, Gabbi Brondani, to give us the best tips for an affordable family vacation. 22 May 2022 7:03 AM
'Through failure, I found my career in theatre,' says actor Michael Richard South African actor and voice-over artist, Michael Richard, speaks to Relebogile Mabotja about his first encounter with failure, w... 22 May 2022 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
WATCH: Mother singing with baby strapped to her back shocks many with her voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2022 10:06 AM
Depp vs Heard: It's more complex than 'who's the victim and who's the villain?' Mandy Wiener unpacks the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case with legal expert Lisa Vetten. 18 May 2022 2:56 PM
View all Entertainment
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
US military releases video of UFOs: 'Are they aliens? It is possible...' John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:48 PM
Russian soldier (21) pleads guilty at Ukraine war crimes trial John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 May 2022 5:21 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'. 17 May 2022 7:42 PM
'Eskom misleads us a lot, there isn’t much put aside for maintenance' Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Adil Nchabeleng. 17 May 2022 10:24 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Crime Time: South Africa's underworld.

Crime Time: South Africa's underworld.

27 January 2022 11:00 PM

For tonight's Crime Time we are joined by Caryn Dolley, award winning investigative journalist and author who focuses on both public and private sector issues, including corruption and human rights violations in many forms, tonight, unpacking her books and work that delves deep into South Africa's underworld.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Profile interview : Simphiwe Masiza

20 May 2022 10:15 PM

Mr. Simphiwe Masiza is an entrepreneur, business leader and the CEO of Empowaworx Group. Masiza holds qualifications from WITS and GIBS, amongst other institutions. He is qualified in project management, strategy, organizational development, organizational management, event management, reputation management, business management, governance and executive leadership. He is the founder and passionate leader of Empowaworx, a premium communications firm with four business divisions – namely Event Management, Speakers Bureau, Media and Brand Design. Masiza began his career as a leadership expert, management consultant and a sought after and energetic corporate MC and keynote speaker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance : Museveni’s plan to jail rivals for even longer and how it might backfire

19 May 2022 11:17 PM

On Africa at a glance, we talk to John Okot, freelance journalist in Uganda about the political situation in Uganda and a recent article he wrote on African Argument titled “Museveni’s plan to jail rivals for even longer and how it might backfire”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Fuel thieves siphon off millions from Mpumalanga Eskom power station

19 May 2022 10:20 PM

As fuel prices soar, an ageing Eskom power station in Mpumalanga is the hub of a sophisticated theft operation siphoning off fuel worth millions of rands – with help from corrupt officials, trucking companies and police. On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how ‘fuel thieves siphon off millions from Eskom power station' with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse. Last we spoke to Tabelo was about how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Why do people have the desire to be loved?

19 May 2022 9:11 PM

Tonight, on our Psychological Matters we chatting to Zanele Dlamini who is a clinical psychologist from Siweya Wellness Solutions, chatting to us about the desire of being loved by everybody. Why do people have the strong need to be loved by everyone?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - GRIT and Commitment [Part 2]

18 May 2022 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset, we continue talking about GRIT and Commitment Part 2, with a focus on what creates a real commitment is.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Are mermaids real or not?

18 May 2022 10:15 PM

On the weird and wonderful we talk to Benjamin Radford, Science-based paranormal investigator and Award-winning author, co-author and editor of over twenty books and many articles on urban legends, the paranormal, critical thinking, and media literacy, answering the question of whether mermaids exist or not.

 

About Benjamin Radford

Benjamin Radford is the Bad Science columnist for Live Science. He covers pseudoscience, psychology, urban legends and the science behind "unexplained" or mysterious phenomenon. 

Ben has a master's degree in education and a bachelor's degree in psychology.

He is deputy editor of Skeptical Inquirer science magazine and has written, edited or contributed to more than 20 books, including "Scientific Paranormal Investigation: How to Solve Unexplained Mysteries," "Tracking the Chupacabra: The Vampire Beast in Fact, Fiction, and Folklore" and “Investigating Ghosts: The Scientific Search for Spirits,” out in fall 2017.

His website is www.BenjaminRadford.com.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entrepreneurship Feature: Start Where You Are - & Hustle, Hustle, Hustle!

17 May 2022 11:12 PM

Over the past decade, South Africa has seen a sharp increase in the number of people earning an income outside of formal employment. We talk to Pieter Groenewald, CEO of Nfinity Media, about what it takes to to get in the game of the social media side hustle.

website:www.nfinity.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Man Torque: The Character company helps single raise boys to men

17 May 2022 10:15 PM

The failure to pay adequate attention to the plight faced by the boy child has been a focus area for several years, not only here at home but across the world, where worrying harmful behavioural incidents continue.

These largely highlight how troubled the boy child is and the urgent help he needs across all spheres of his life from home, school, and society and his need for positive role models to whom he can look up to.

On our Man Torque feature we talk to Jaco Van Schalkwyk, husband, dad and founder of The Character Company, about the mentorship they provide.

website: www.thecharactercompany.co.za/contact  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Can you cancel your offer to purchase and at what stage?

17 May 2022 9:14 PM

Tonight, on legal matters we talk all things property, and we are joined by Inez Trollip who is an Attorney and Conveyancer at AED Attorneys chatting to us about the cancellation of an offer to purchase a property. Can you cancel your offer to purchase and at what stage?

website: https://adattorneys.co.za/contact-us-3/ 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Openline 16 may 2022

17 May 2022 8:18 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg EMS on high alert for fires ahead of cold, wet and dark weekend

Local

Institutions and schools need a very clear policy on racism - Terry Oakley-Smith

Local

Ramaphosa orders Mthethwa to scrap R22m flag project

Local

EWN Highlights

Moerane remembered as a street smart and loving person

22 May 2022 1:23 PM

UK confirms local transmission of monkeypox

22 May 2022 12:45 PM

Mbappe snub leaves Real Madrid reeling as reality of new world order sets in

22 May 2022 11:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA