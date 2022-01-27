Crime Time: South Africa's underworld.

On the weird and wonderful we talk to Benjamin Radford, Science-based paranormal investigator and Award-winning author, co-author and editor of over twenty books and many articles on urban legends, the paranormal, critical thinking, and media literacy, answering the question of whether mermaids exist or not.







About Benjamin Radford



Benjamin Radford is the Bad Science columnist for Live Science. He covers pseudoscience, psychology, urban legends and the science behind "unexplained" or mysterious phenomenon.



Ben has a master's degree in education and a bachelor's degree in psychology.



He is deputy editor of Skeptical Inquirer science magazine and has written, edited or contributed to more than 20 books, including "Scientific Paranormal Investigation: How to Solve Unexplained Mysteries," "Tracking the Chupacabra: The Vampire Beast in Fact, Fiction, and Folklore" and “Investigating Ghosts: The Scientific Search for Spirits,” out in fall 2017.



His website is www.BenjaminRadford.com.

