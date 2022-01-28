Profile Interview with Pioneering South African journalist, Magazine Editor, Author, Radio and Television presenter Jennifer Crwys-Williams

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police Police have reminded communities that their cooperation is essential in fighting the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence... 13 February 2022 11:32 AM
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives. 13 February 2022 9:16 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Pioneering South African journalist, Magazine Editor, Author, Radio and Television presenter Jennifer Crwys-Williams

Profile Interview with Pioneering South African journalist, Magazine Editor, Author, Radio and Television presenter Jennifer Crwys-Williams

28 January 2022 10:43 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by none other than much loved former Radio 702 and Cape Talk host, Jennifer Crwys-Williams - Pioneering South African journalist, magazine editor, author, and radio and television presenter. Since 1994 she has hosted her own shows in South Africa, interviewing world famous figures – including Nelson Mandela, so tonight, this South African pioneer takes the spotlight.


South Africans Doing Great Things - Nineteen year old, Thomas Nel

11 February 2022 11:01 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by youngest commercial brewer in South African history, ninteen-years old, Thomas Nel.

Profile Interview with David Jonathan Padayachee, a disruptive entrepreneurial leader, founder and the chief executive officer of iHappify

11 February 2022 10:16 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by David Jonathan Padayachee, a disruptive entrepreneurial leader, founder and the chief executive officer of iHappify.

Reaction to SONA

10 February 2022 11:13 PM

Yamkela Ntola, Snr Lecturer in Dept Public, Constitutional and International Law at UNISA

Reaction to SONA

10 February 2022 11:13 PM

Yamkela Ntola, Snr Lecturer in Dept Public, Constitutional and International Law at UNISA

Change your mindset feature - Taking ownership of your life - becoming the best version of yourself so that you could have the maximum impact on the world around you."

9 February 2022 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Anton Venter, the Head of the School of Leadership, talking about "Taking ownership of your life - becoming the best version of yourself so that you could have the maximum impact on the world around you."

Weird and Wonderful Feature: You Tube sensation and wildlife crusader, Dingo Dinkelman, on his death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation

9 February 2022 10:17 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we are joined by Dingo Dinkelman, YouTube sensation and wildlife crusader considered as South Africa’s ‘Steve Irwin’, who during his almost 40 years of engaging with some of the planet’s deadliest creatures, has a number of nail-biting stories to share. But Dingo’s death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation. Through his platform, he has fundraised millions for ongoing wildlife projects. death-defying antics are all in the name of conservation.

Financial Matters: Pillar of wealth creation - Prudence

9 February 2022 9:30 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, continues to talk about another pillar of wealth creation; The Virtue of Prudence - how to put the odds of life in your favour.

Education Feature: How homeschooling is revolutionising SA's education landscape

8 February 2022 11:12 PM

Homeschooling in South Africa has undergone rapid growth during the last two years of the pandemic. And with growing challenges to get placements for children in schools, homeschooling has also become a more viable alternative option. More and more families are starting to realize the numerous benefits associated with home schooling. It is no longer a stigmatized, isolated learning experience. Despite the great benefits of homeschooling, there are also certain disadvantages to this approach and Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Home joins on this important discussion.

The Love Connection: “The good, the bad, the ugly around the pro's and cons of online dating, hook up apps, and virtual love con artists.”

8 February 2022 10:15 PM

For tonight's Love Connection...Lucky or not in Love on Line? Yes! It's all about the trending #TinderSwindler. We are joined by Sarah Britten, Social Media Strategist on everything you really don't want but need to know: The good, the bad, the ugly around the pro's and cons of online dating, hook up apps, and virtual love con artists.

Legal Matters: Urgent Labour Court application to declare mandatory vaccination policy unlawful struck off the roll

8 February 2022 9:12 PM

For tonight’s Legal Matters, we’re joined by Sibusiso Dube, Senior Associate at Bowmans, to talk about an urgent Labour Court application to declare mandatory vaccination policy unlawful that was struck off the roll.

