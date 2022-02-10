Reaction to SONA

Yamkela Ntola, Snr Lecturer in Dept Public, Constitutional and International Law at UNISA
Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum, unpacks the Russia/Ukraine invasion.
For tonight's Psychological Matters we are joined by Allan Sweidan, Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics, also Co-founder of the Panda Mental health APP, to focus on the issue of depression and suicide in light of local 34 year old SA rapper Riky Rick's untimely death this past Wednesday. Riky's last tweet posted in the early hours of that morning saying: "I'll return a stronger man. The land is still my home".
For tonight's Love Connections feature we are joined by Lekha Daya, Counselling Psychologist to focus on identifying and rescuing relationship funks and all the possible causes. From depression, life transitions and adjustment, to career and work-related stress or adultery and likeminded issues partners may face, the lines are open to take your love connection calls.
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "How to turn your bicycle into a Porshe. What is the one and only thing standing in your way"?
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we explore everything numerology with SA celeb Numerologist, Sandy Smith, who, yes, will be taking your calls.
On Financial Matters, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, revisit the issue of Investments. A question that Mdu often gets asked is if now's a good time is to begin investing, and his answer is always yes, and he explains why.
On Legal Matter, we talk about South Africa possibly considering the adoption of a remote-working visa as part of a push to attract more skilled workers, and their money, to the country and were joined by South African Immigration Lawyer Craig Smith from Craig Smith and Associates.
Dr Andrew Dickson, Executive: Engineering at CBI-electric: low voltage, joins us to talk about how businesses can implement energy efficient solutions.
Prof Adrian Saville, GIBS Faculty member and Economist, joins to talk about what we could possibly expect from the Budget Speech my Minister Enoch Godongwana.
For tonight's medical matters we are joined by specialist Radiologist Dr Gary Sudwarts on the topic of Fibroids: abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman's uterus for "Reproductive Health Month" and "Pregnancy Awareness Week" which is throughout February.