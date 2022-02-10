Reaction to SONA

For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, cofounder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation, and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell-all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA'. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway. After the release of the Zondo State Capture Report's and the highlight on supporting and protecting whistle-blowers as stated by President Cyril Ramaposha at last week's SONA, we honor the brave who are finally coming forward to end corruption by sharing their stories.

