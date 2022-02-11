Profile Interview with David Jonathan Padayachee, a disruptive entrepreneurial leader, founder and the chief executive officer of iHappify

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by David Jonathan Padayachee, a disruptive entrepreneurial leader, founder and the chief executive officer of iHappify.
On Legal Matter, we talk about South Africa possibly considering the adoption of a remote-working visa as part of a push to attract more skilled workers, and their money, to the country and were joined by South African Immigration Lawyer Craig Smith from Craig Smith and Associates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Andrew Dickson, Executive: Engineering at CBI-electric: low voltage, joins us to talk about how businesses can implement energy efficient solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Adrian Saville, GIBS Faculty member and Economist, joins to talk about what we could possibly expect from the Budget Speech my Minister Enoch Godongwana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's medical matters we are joined by specialist Radiologist Dr Gary Sudwarts on the topic of Fibroids: abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus for "Reproductive Health Month" and "Pregnancy Awareness Week" which is throughout February.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by Dr Avuyile Mbangatha who is the award-winning philanthropist and medical doctor talking about his nomination for the 2020 Africa Youth Awards under the category “Leader of the Year”LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Jeff Moloi who is the Lecturer, former eNca sports presenter and radio broadcaster.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In our Kwantu feature, we talk Nkqubela Ggobo who is the African Researcher talking about the History and the origin of AmaMpondo people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Crime Time feature we are joined by Cynthia Stimpel, former Group Treasurer at South African Airways, cofounder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation, and member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors on her explosive tell-all book, 'Hijackers on Board' - How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA'. She knew she might lose her job as group treasurer, yet Cynthia Stimpel decided to blow the whistle anyway. After the release of the Zondo State Capture Report's and the highlight on supporting and protecting whistle-blowers as stated by President Cyril Ramaposha at last week's SONA, we honor the brave who are finally coming forward to end corruption by sharing their stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Psychologically matter we are in conversation with Dr Eve, Dr Busi and Lebo, talking all thing vaccination on intimacy and relationships. Discussing myths around vaccines and sex.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are talking to Stanley Beckett, who is the CEO of ChangeCreator South Africa, talking about "With the world having become as tough as it has in the past few years, having GRIT is no longer enough. We need to move towards what is called optimal GRIT”.LISTEN TO PODCAST