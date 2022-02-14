Medical Matters: COVID-19 APPEAL COMMITTEE ON VACCINATION OF CHILDREN BETWEEN THE AGE OF 12 AND 17 YEARS OLD KICKS-OFF HEARINGS

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
African Bank half-year Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kennedy Bungane - CEO at African Bank
Today at 18:50
Phatisa leads DFI consortium investment into RSA integrated food business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kromat - Senior Partner at Lona investment
Today at 19:12
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - reverse repo's, how they work and why they are important in the current climate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Mamabolo: Plans to expand Gautrain routes being finalised Mandy Weiner speaks to Gauteng MEC for Transport Jacob Mamabolo about government's plans to expand Gautrain's rail network. 24 May 2022 5:14 PM
Stellenbosch urinating incident: Theuns du Toit must respond to charges today Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 24 May 2022 4:21 PM
Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele released on parole In 2016, she was sentenced to 12 years in jail for killing of her boyfriend and Skwatta Kamp member Nkululeko 'Flabba' Habedi. 24 May 2022 4:03 PM
View all Local
Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months' Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse tells Bongani Bingwa more on the indaba. 24 May 2022 10:14 AM
YONELA DIKO: Is ANC still a contender for power in the Western Cape? At no other point in the last fifteen years has the ANC been so well placed to wrestle power from the Democratic Alliance in the p... 23 May 2022 10:26 AM
President Ramaphosa to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Pretoria on Tuesday Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 19 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Politics
Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far. 24 May 2022 5:48 PM
I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business! Founder Cherish Vundisa shares how his business was inspired by a family history of making fine luggage from the finest leather. 24 May 2022 3:32 PM
Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem. 24 May 2022 1:29 PM
View all Business
Can Mathematics be understood as a language? Relebogile Mabotja spoke to managing editor at Oxford University Press South Africa Linda Roos about understanding the language of... 24 May 2022 6:17 PM
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
World of Work: How to build confidence in the workplace? Clement Manyathela spoke to courage coach Telana Simpson for more. 24 May 2022 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement offic... 15 May 2022 3:02 PM
Raymond Anthony: SA's forgotten tennis star to finally be honoured Anthony was a gifted tennis player who won multiple provincial and national titles during the prime of his career in the early to... 13 May 2022 12:30 PM
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
View all Sport
[ARCHIVES] Jamie Bartlett: I was afforded the luxury of failing many times Respected stage and TV actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55. We take a look back at one of his last radio interviews wit... 24 May 2022 10:26 AM
Dr John Kani's 'Kunene and The King' puts history on stage Written by John Kani, the play marks 25 years since the country’s ﬁrst post-apartheid democratic elections. He tells Bongani Bingw... 23 May 2022 10:39 AM
WATCH: Thief poops himself while stealing a booby trapped parcel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2022 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Intel aims to expand microchip manufacturing following global microchip shortage Bruce Whitfield meets with Intel's Keyvan Esfarjani to discuss the big future of microchips 23 May 2022 6:07 PM
Où est la moutarde? France says weather and war to blame for Dijon shortage Is mustard going the way of Marmite? What's behind the shortage of Dijon mustard in French supermarkets? 23 May 2022 10:42 AM
What is monkeypox and should we be concerned? In May 2022, cases of Monkeypox have been detected in various parts of Europe and North America, including, the UK, Portugal, Spai... 20 May 2022 6:27 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Nollywood is booming, but losing big to online streaming pirates Bruce Whitfield talks to 'Africa Bounces Back' author Victor Kgomoeswana about the state of Nigeria's film industry. 19 May 2022 8:46 PM
Naspers invests big in agritech trading fresh produce across Southern Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate and Louis de Kock, co-founder of agritech startup Nile.ag. 17 May 2022 7:30 PM
Anglo American aims to make mining eco-friendly with new hydrogen-fueled trucks This new hydrogen energy strategy could potentially change the mining landscape for the future and leap towards decarbonization. 13 May 2022 5:20 PM
View all Africa
Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation? Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase. 24 May 2022 1:10 PM
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Black people continue to bear the brunt of racism In the wake of the urination incident at University of Stellenbosch, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that we need to understand wha... 23 May 2022 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Do a little good and Hollard could refund part of your premium Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) picks Hollard Insurance's 'ChangeMaker' campaign as his advertising hero of the week. 18 May 2022 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: COVID-19 APPEAL COMMITTEE ON VACCINATION OF CHILDREN BETWEEN THE AGE OF 12 AND 17 YEARS OLD KICKS-OFF HEARINGS

Medical Matters: COVID-19 APPEAL COMMITTEE ON VACCINATION OF CHILDREN BETWEEN THE AGE OF 12 AND 17 YEARS OLD KICKS-OFF HEARINGS

14 February 2022 9:15 PM

For tonight's Medical Matters, we are joined by Prof Rudzani Muloiwa, Head of Department for Paediatric and Child Health at the University of Cape Town, who as a trained pediatrician who currently runs the Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Clinical Services at Groote Schuur Hospital, also serving as a member of the South African National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) talks to us about vaccination and your children.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Census Survey 2022

23 May 2022 10:42 PM

 Ashwell Jenneker, Deputy Director General for Statistical Operation and Provincial Coordination at Stats SA joined us to talk to us about the Census Survey 2022 and answer questions on how you can get counted.

 

Phone: 0800 110 248 – census survey to be counted 
Website:https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za/#!/home  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Union 20years Later

23 May 2022 10:17 PM

In this hour we look at the 12th Thabo Mbeki Africa Lecture taking place this Friday, 27th May 2022, presented the distinguished African intellectual, scholar and academic Prof Toyin Falola. He is the professor of History, University Distinguished teaching Professor, and the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in Humanities at the University of Texas, Austin. He is an honorary professor, university of cape town, and extraordinary professor of human rights, university of the Free State. This week we will be having different speakers leading up to the 12th Thabo Mbeki Africa Lecture and this evening were joined by Mr. Simo Zulu, Policy Analyst I Researcher: Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF), Visiting Scholar: TM- School I One Young World Ambassador I Writer I Public Speaker I Scholar, and we will be chatting about the African Union 20year later from Pan – Africanist perspective and looking at whether what they AU and its role towards the African continent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Medical Matters: World Thyroid Awareness Day - 25th May 2022

23 May 2022 9:19 PM

World Thyroid Day takes place on 25th May each year. World Thyroid Day aims at increasing public awareness of thyroid deceases, namely the importance of their timely diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Thyroid disorders are very common worldwide, they affect people of all ages and have a large range of symptoms. So, on our Medical Matters we focus on this important awareness, World Thyroid Day as we learn to understand it better with Dr Sindeep Bhana, Head of Endocrinology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and a specialist in thyroid disease.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile interview : Simphiwe Masiza

20 May 2022 10:15 PM

Mr. Simphiwe Masiza is an entrepreneur, business leader and the CEO of Empowaworx Group. Masiza holds qualifications from WITS and GIBS, amongst other institutions. He is qualified in project management, strategy, organizational development, organizational management, event management, reputation management, business management, governance and executive leadership. He is the founder and passionate leader of Empowaworx, a premium communications firm with four business divisions – namely Event Management, Speakers Bureau, Media and Brand Design. Masiza began his career as a leadership expert, management consultant and a sought after and energetic corporate MC and keynote speaker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa At A Glance : Museveni’s plan to jail rivals for even longer and how it might backfire

19 May 2022 11:17 PM

On Africa at a glance, we talk to John Okot, freelance journalist in Uganda about the political situation in Uganda and a recent article he wrote on African Argument titled “Museveni’s plan to jail rivals for even longer and how it might backfire”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Fuel thieves siphon off millions from Mpumalanga Eskom power station

19 May 2022 10:20 PM

As fuel prices soar, an ageing Eskom power station in Mpumalanga is the hub of a sophisticated theft operation siphoning off fuel worth millions of rands – with help from corrupt officials, trucking companies and police. On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how ‘fuel thieves siphon off millions from Eskom power station' with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse. Last we spoke to Tabelo was about how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Why do people have the desire to be loved?

19 May 2022 9:11 PM

Tonight, on our Psychological Matters we chatting to Zanele Dlamini who is a clinical psychologist from Siweya Wellness Solutions, chatting to us about the desire of being loved by everybody. Why do people have the strong need to be loved by everyone?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - GRIT and Commitment [Part 2]

18 May 2022 11:11 PM

On Change your mindset, we continue talking about GRIT and Commitment Part 2, with a focus on what creates a real commitment is.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: Are mermaids real or not?

18 May 2022 10:15 PM

On the weird and wonderful we talk to Benjamin Radford, Science-based paranormal investigator and Award-winning author, co-author and editor of over twenty books and many articles on urban legends, the paranormal, critical thinking, and media literacy, answering the question of whether mermaids exist or not.

 

About Benjamin Radford

Benjamin Radford is the Bad Science columnist for Live Science. He covers pseudoscience, psychology, urban legends and the science behind "unexplained" or mysterious phenomenon. 

Ben has a master's degree in education and a bachelor's degree in psychology.

He is deputy editor of Skeptical Inquirer science magazine and has written, edited or contributed to more than 20 books, including "Scientific Paranormal Investigation: How to Solve Unexplained Mysteries," "Tracking the Chupacabra: The Vampire Beast in Fact, Fiction, and Folklore" and “Investigating Ghosts: The Scientific Search for Spirits,” out in fall 2017.

His website is www.BenjaminRadford.com.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entrepreneurship Feature: Start Where You Are - & Hustle, Hustle, Hustle!

17 May 2022 11:12 PM

Over the past decade, South Africa has seen a sharp increase in the number of people earning an income outside of formal employment. We talk to Pieter Groenewald, CEO of Nfinity Media, about what it takes to to get in the game of the social media side hustle.

website:www.nfinity.co.za 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

