Medical Matters: COVID-19 APPEAL COMMITTEE ON VACCINATION OF CHILDREN BETWEEN THE AGE OF 12 AND 17 YEARS OLD KICKS-OFF HEARINGS

For tonight's Medical Matters, we are joined by Prof Rudzani Muloiwa, Head of Department for Paediatric and Child Health at the University of Cape Town, who as a trained pediatrician who currently runs the Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Clinical Services at Groote Schuur Hospital, also serving as a member of the South African National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) talks to us about vaccination and your children.
Ashwell Jenneker, Deputy Director General for Statistical Operation and Provincial Coordination at Stats SA joined us to talk to us about the Census Survey 2022 and answer questions on how you can get counted.
In this hour we look at the 12th Thabo Mbeki Africa Lecture taking place this Friday, 27th May 2022, presented the distinguished African intellectual, scholar and academic Prof Toyin Falola. He is the professor of History, University Distinguished teaching Professor, and the Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in Humanities at the University of Texas, Austin. He is an honorary professor, university of cape town, and extraordinary professor of human rights, university of the Free State. This week we will be having different speakers leading up to the 12th Thabo Mbeki Africa Lecture and this evening were joined by Mr. Simo Zulu, Policy Analyst I Researcher: Thabo Mbeki Foundation (TMF), Visiting Scholar: TM- School I One Young World Ambassador I Writer I Public Speaker I Scholar, and we will be chatting about the African Union 20year later from Pan – Africanist perspective and looking at whether what they AU and its role towards the African continent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
World Thyroid Day takes place on 25th May each year. World Thyroid Day aims at increasing public awareness of thyroid deceases, namely the importance of their timely diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Thyroid disorders are very common worldwide, they affect people of all ages and have a large range of symptoms. So, on our Medical Matters we focus on this important awareness, World Thyroid Day as we learn to understand it better with Dr Sindeep Bhana, Head of Endocrinology at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and a specialist in thyroid disease.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mr. Simphiwe Masiza is an entrepreneur, business leader and the CEO of Empowaworx Group. Masiza holds qualifications from WITS and GIBS, amongst other institutions. He is qualified in project management, strategy, organizational development, organizational management, event management, reputation management, business management, governance and executive leadership. He is the founder and passionate leader of Empowaworx, a premium communications firm with four business divisions – namely Event Management, Speakers Bureau, Media and Brand Design. Masiza began his career as a leadership expert, management consultant and a sought after and energetic corporate MC and keynote speaker.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Africa at a glance, we talk to John Okot, freelance journalist in Uganda about the political situation in Uganda and a recent article he wrote on African Argument titled “Museveni’s plan to jail rivals for even longer and how it might backfire”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
As fuel prices soar, an ageing Eskom power station in Mpumalanga is the hub of a sophisticated theft operation siphoning off fuel worth millions of rands – with help from corrupt officials, trucking companies and police. On the Crime Time Feature tonight, we look at how ‘fuel thieves siphon off millions from Eskom power station' with Amabhungane Investigative Journalist Tabelo Timse. Last we spoke to Tabelo was about how armed gangs stole millions worth of fuel from buried Transnet pipelines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, on our Psychological Matters we chatting to Zanele Dlamini who is a clinical psychologist from Siweya Wellness Solutions, chatting to us about the desire of being loved by everybody. Why do people have the strong need to be loved by everyone?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset, we continue talking about GRIT and Commitment Part 2, with a focus on what creates a real commitment is.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the weird and wonderful we talk to Benjamin Radford, Science-based paranormal investigator and Award-winning author, co-author and editor of over twenty books and many articles on urban legends, the paranormal, critical thinking, and media literacy, answering the question of whether mermaids exist or not.
Over the past decade, South Africa has seen a sharp increase in the number of people earning an income outside of formal employment. We talk to Pieter Groenewald, CEO of Nfinity Media, about what it takes to to get in the game of the social media side hustle.
