Reading for meaning

A reading Panel 2030 chaired by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka met to discuss South Africa's literacy crisis and found that it will take 80 years before all 10-year-olds can read for meaning. Reading for Meaning is an accelerated catch-up programme for learners using Pratham’s principle of Teaching at the Right Level. This approach focuses on a child’s learning needs rather than their age or what grade they’re in. Pumza Ndamase, Project Lead: Reading for Meaning at Zerodropout joins to discuss this.