A reading Panel 2030 chaired by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka met to discuss South Africa's literacy crisis and found that it will take 80 years before all 10-year-olds can read for meaning. Reading for Meaning is an accelerated catch-up programme for learners using Pratham’s principle of Teaching at the Right Level. This approach focuses on a child’s learning needs rather than their age or what grade they’re in. Pumza Ndamase, Project Lead: Reading for Meaning at Zerodropout joins to discuss this.
Dr Avuyile Mbangatha | Award winning Philanthropist & Medical Doctor
For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Clinton van der Berg, award-winning sportswriter, head of communications at SuperSport, and former reporter and senior writer at the Sunday Times on his latest book 'Guns and Needles' - A journey into the heart of South African sport's steroid and drug culture.