Preparing Students for Future Opportunities Post COVID Era

For tonight's Man Torque we are joined by Clinton van der Berg, award-winning sportswriter, head of communications at SuperSport, and former reporter and senior writer at the Sunday Times on his latest book 'Guns and Needles' - A journey into the heart of South African sport’s steroid and drug culture.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We are joined by (SASSA) South African Social Security Agency Grant and Operations General Manager, Fanie Sethokga on the Special R350 Covid-19 SRD Grant which has been extended for the next 12 months (April 2022 to March 2023) as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 10 February 2022.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Security and intelligence have become the core terrain of contestation about who controls the inner centre of the state. State capture exposed it to us. The social contract theorists of a century ago already wrote about it. Prof. Dirk Kotze, a Professor in Political Sciences at the University of South Africa (UNISA), joins us to discuss the report on the July 2021 violence and looting that took place last year in July in his latest article titled “Cabinet accountability at the centre of the July 2021 violence”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A reading Panel 2030 chaired by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka met to discuss South Africa's literacy crisis and found that it will take 80 years before all 10-year-olds can read for meaning. Reading for Meaning is an accelerated catch-up programme for learners using Pratham’s principle of Teaching at the Right Level. This approach focuses on a child’s learning needs rather than their age or what grade they’re in. Pumza Ndamase, Project Lead: Reading for Meaning at Zerodropout joins to discuss this.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Medical Matters, we are joined by Prof Rudzani Muloiwa, Head of Department for Paediatric and Child Health at the University of Cape Town, who as a trained pediatrician who currently runs the Paediatric and Adolescent HIV Clinical Services at Groote Schuur Hospital, also serving as a member of the South African National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) talks to us about vaccination and your children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by youngest commercial brewer in South African history, ninteen-years old, Thomas Nel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's profile interview we are joined by David Jonathan Padayachee, a disruptive entrepreneurial leader, founder and the chief executive officer of iHappify.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yamkela Ntola, Snr Lecturer in Dept Public, Constitutional and International Law at UNISALISTEN TO PODCAST
