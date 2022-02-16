Financial Matters: Discussing Part2 of Pillar of wealth creation – Prudence

For tonight's Psychological Matters we are joined by Allan Sweidan, Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics, also Co-founder of the Panda Mental health APP, to focus on the issue of depression and suicide in light of local 34 year old SA rapper Riky Rick's untimely death this past Wednesday. Riky's last tweet posted in the early hours of that morning saying: "I'll return a stronger man. The land is still my home".

arrow_forward