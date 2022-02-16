Financial Matters: Discussing Part2 of Pillar of wealth creation – Prudence

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Situation in Kyiv ‘as bad as media is reporting’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine The South African ambassador in Ukraine has urged fellow Kyiv residents to avoid roads and take shelter where possible. 26 February 2022 2:27 PM
'I never thought that I would sell ice-cream, It was an experiment' The Soweto Creamery founder Thando Makhubu weighs in on how he started a business from the R350 Covid relief grant. 26 February 2022 8:41 AM
All you need to know about Typhoid fever Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati reflects on the illness after a recent increase in cases of enteric fever in SA. 26 February 2022 7:45 AM
View all Local
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
View all Politics
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: Discussing Part2 of Pillar of wealth creation – Prudence

Financial Matters: Discussing Part2 of Pillar of wealth creation – Prudence

16 February 2022 9:15 PM

On financial matters today, we talk to Mduduzi Luthuli, Investment Manager at Luthuli Capital, continues to talk about another pillar of wealth creation which is our PART2 from last week’s conversation; The Virtue of Prudence - how to put the odds of life in your favour.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things - with Thando Piliso

25 February 2022 11:12 PM

For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by a proudly Xhosa fashion turned heads on the Nigerian runway when Gqeberha designer Thando Piliso showcased his work at The Nook International Fashion Show in Port Harcourt. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview - with Vangile Makwakwa

25 February 2022 10:16 PM

For tonight's profile interview we are joined by Vangile, founder of Wealthy Money and a personal finance coach and online course creator who teaches women how to unlock their inner money guru, fall in love with their bank accounts and live their best lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Russia/Ukraine invasion - latest development

24 February 2022 11:50 PM

Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum, unpacks the Russia/Ukraine invasion.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Depression and Suicide

24 February 2022 10:40 PM

For tonight's Psychological Matters we are joined by Allan Sweidan, Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics, also Co-founder of the Panda Mental health APP,  to focus on the issue of depression and suicide in light of local 34 year old SA rapper Riky Rick's untimely death this past Wednesday. Riky's last tweet posted in the early hours of that morning saying: "I'll return a stronger man. The land is still my home".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connections: Identifying and rescuing relationship funks

23 February 2022 11:58 PM

For tonight's Love Connections feature we are joined by Lekha Daya, Counselling Psychologist to focus on identifying and rescuing relationship funks and all the possible causes. From depression, life transitions and adjustment, to career and work-related stress or adultery and likeminded issues partners may face, the lines are open to take your love connection calls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature: How to turn your bicycle into a Porshe. What is the one and only thing standing in your way"?

23 February 2022 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "How to turn your bicycle into a Porshe.  What is the one and only thing standing in your way"?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Numerology

23 February 2022 10:20 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we explore everything numerology with SA celeb Numerologist, Sandy Smith, who, yes, will be taking your calls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Is now a good time to invest?

23 February 2022 9:25 PM

On Financial Matters, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, revisit the issue of Investments. A question that Mdu often gets asked is if now’s a good time is to begin investing, and his answer is always yes, and he explains why.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: South Africa looking at introducing remote-working and other visas

23 February 2022 12:12 AM

On Legal Matter, we talk about South Africa possibly considering the adoption of a remote-working visa as part of a push to attract more skilled workers, and their money, to the country and were joined by South African Immigration Lawyer Craig Smith from Craig Smith and Associates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Renewable Energy - how to use energy efficiently

21 February 2022 11:09 PM

Dr Andrew Dickson, Executive: Engineering at CBI-electric: low voltage, joins us to talk about how businesses can implement energy efficient solutions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Situation in Kyiv ‘as bad as media is reporting’, says SA ambassador in Ukraine

Local

Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict

World Local

All you need to know about Typhoid fever

Local

EWN Highlights

Eriksen returns to football eight months after cardiac arrest

26 February 2022 6:56 PM

Nigeria sets new date for 2023 elections

26 February 2022 6:43 PM

Afghan universities reopen, but few women return

26 February 2022 6:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA