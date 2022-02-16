Change your mindset feature - "With the world having become as tough as it has in the past few years, just having GRIT is no longer enough. We need to move towards what is called optimal GRIT”.

On Change your mindset feature, we are talking to Stanley Beckett, who is the CEO of ChangeCreator South Africa, talking about "With the world having become as tough as it has in the past few years, having GRIT is no longer enough. We need to move towards what is called optimal GRIT”.