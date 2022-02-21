2022 Budget Speech Predictions for SA

Profile Interview with Nhlanhla 'Lux'LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Kwantu feature we talk about African Medicine and Philosophy of Science as yesterday was African Traditional Medicine Day and were joined by Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.
Tonight, on Crime Time we are joined by Senior Reporter at eNCA, Dasen Thathiah, who will be breaking down the Mhlathuze water board saga.
On Change your mindset feature, we talk to Aaron Perry, Author, entrepreneur and executive advisor, about how connecting with plants - the viriditas - can help change our lives.
On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory, to talk about the supermoon also known as the sturgeon moon. We get to know what it is, when does it occur, the interests that people have about it, folklores – if any and when the next one will be happening.
On Financial Matters tonight we learn what we need to know about micro-lending and how it works and were joined by joined John Manyike, Head of financial education at Old Mutual.
Ashleigh Laurent, Legal Counsel at TPN Credit Bureau
Dr Mashudu David Mbedzi, Author of the book Married but intimateley
Marius de Toit, Criminal Defense Lawyer and Former Prosecutor