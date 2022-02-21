2022 Budget Speech Predictions for SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
How will Renergen's plant help drive up the transition towards clean energy and open competition in this sector
Guests
Stefano Marani - CEO at Renergen
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
RCL Foods' full year revenue swells by 10.2%
Guests
Paul Cruickshank - CEO at RCL FOODS
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - AI 2041: Ten Visions for Our Future Hardcover by Kai-Fu Lee
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Layton Beard , Spokesperson for Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Latest Local
'Nobody goes to work to lose a patient' says expert on surgeon's murder charge A Richards Bay surgeon has appeared in court on a charge of murder for the death of a patient in 2019. 5 September 2022 6:40 PM
'Politicians' use of State funds for personal ligitation, criminal' One of the country's most insidious forms of normalised systemic corruption by government officials is the usage of state funds to... 5 September 2022 1:44 PM
Why there is a low application rate regarding Zimbabwe Exemption Permits The Department of Home Affairs has reported a low response rate from Zimbabwean nationals in formalising their stay in South Afri... 5 September 2022 12:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes Delivered to you every afternoon. 5 September 2022 3:03 PM
ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, t... 5 September 2022 7:31 AM
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 September 2022 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
Shoprite Group launches bank account with lowest fees in South Africa, by far Banks such as Capitec Bank are facing new, tough competition from the retailer. 5 September 2022 11:27 AM
SA has strong trend of ubuntu on charitability 5 September is the International Day of Charity, chosen to commemorate the passing of Mother Teresa and honour her charitable cont... 5 September 2022 6:55 PM
eDikeni: Traditional SA cuisine gets a twist The eatery eDikeni is a family-friendly restaurant that was inspired by the owner's childhood 5 September 2022 5:01 PM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
WATCH: Etzebeth, Alaalatoa share a beer after scary scuffle After going face-to-face in an intense clash during their Rugby Championship, Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and the Wallabies' Alla... 5 September 2022 11:02 AM
Springboks end 9 year run of losses in Australia It felt as though it's been a long time coming as other Springboks teams have come close to ending South Africa's dismal record in... 3 September 2022 2:55 PM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September. 3 September 2022 2:16 PM
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet. 5 September 2022 12:06 PM
VIDEO: Amusement park ride malfunction and drops riders to the ground in India A video went viral when a drop tower ride failed to operate, dropping 50 riders to the ground at an amusement park in India. 5 September 2022 10:36 AM
Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced. 5 September 2022 10:20 AM
Angola holds breath on court ruling over election results dispute The elections were held on 24 August 2022 and the results saw the leader of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MP... 5 September 2022 8:45 AM
How SMEs can take on economic challenges with Old Mutual Clement Manyathela hosts a roundtable discussion with a panel of experts to unpack the importance of SMEs in today's economy. 2 September 2022 4:03 PM
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft? A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations. 5 September 2022 2:25 PM
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
2022 Budget Speech Predictions for SA

2022 Budget Speech Predictions for SA

21 February 2022 9:51 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, GIBS Faculty member and Economist, joins to talk about what we could possibly expect from the Budget Speech my Minister Enoch Godongwana.


South Africans doing great things with commercial pilot, Lebogang Betty Mokwena.

2 September 2022 11:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with Nhlanhla 'Lux'

2 September 2022 10:18 PM

Profile Interview with Nhlanhla 'Lux'

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kwantu Feature: African Medicine and Philosophy of Science

1 September 2022 11:19 PM

On the Kwantu feature we talk about African Medicine and Philosophy of Science as yesterday was African Traditional Medicine Day and were joined by Dr Zulumathabo Zulu, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: Mhlathuze water board saga

1 September 2022 10:21 PM

Tonight, on Crime Time we are joined by Senior Reporter at eNCA, Dasen Thathiah, who will be breaking down the Mhlathuze water board saga.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - how connecting with plants - the viriditas - can help change our lives

31 August 2022 11:20 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we talk to Aaron Perry, Author, entrepreneur and executive advisor, about how connecting with plants - the viriditas - can help change our lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: What is a Sturgeon Moon/Supermoon an when is the citing?

31 August 2022 10:20 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Dr Daniel Cunnama, Science Engagement Astronomer at the South African Astronomical Observatory, to talk about the supermoon also known as the sturgeon moon. We get to know what it is, when does it occur, the interests that people have about it, folklores – if any and when the next one will be happening.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: All you need to know about micro-lending

31 August 2022 9:22 PM

On Financial Matters tonight we learn what we need to know about micro-lending and how it works and were joined by joined John Manyike, Head of financial education at Old Mutual.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education/Entrepreneurial Feature: Teachers who haven’t disclosed criminal records

30 August 2022 10:51 PM

Ashleigh Laurent, Legal Counsel  at TPN Credit Bureau 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: Is marriage old fashioned/ Why women more women file for a dirvorce

30 August 2022 10:15 PM

Dr Mashudu David Mbedzi, Author of the book Married but intimateley 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Unlawful Arrests

30 August 2022 9:22 PM

Marius de Toit, Criminal Defense Lawyer and Former Prosecutor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NW ANC sends stern message to deployees in province: ‘Focus on service delivery’

5 September 2022 6:46 PM

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

5 September 2022 6:45 PM

EC DA concerned about safety of councillors after threats against Mawethu Kosani

5 September 2022 6:14 PM

