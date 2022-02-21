Renewable Energy - how to use energy efficiently

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA secretary Sifiso  Nyathi and Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly talk about Sunday's pr... 25 February 2022 5:14 PM
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Khanyi Mbau opens up about how depression affected her early years of motherhood Media personality and actress Khanyi Mbau speaks about her upside of failure which includes depression and postpartum depression. 25 February 2022 3:30 PM
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Renewable Energy - how to use energy efficiently

Renewable Energy - how to use energy efficiently

21 February 2022 11:09 PM

Dr Andrew Dickson, Executive: Engineering at CBI-electric: low voltage, joins us to talk about how businesses can implement energy efficient solutions.


Russia/Ukraine invasion - latest development

24 February 2022 11:50 PM

Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum, unpacks the Russia/Ukraine invasion.

Psychological Matters: Depression and Suicide

24 February 2022 10:40 PM

For tonight's Psychological Matters we are joined by Allan Sweidan, Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics, also Co-founder of the Panda Mental health APP,  to focus on the issue of depression and suicide in light of local 34 year old SA rapper Riky Rick's untimely death this past Wednesday. Riky's last tweet posted in the early hours of that morning saying: "I'll return a stronger man. The land is still my home".

The Love Connections: Identifying and rescuing relationship funks

23 February 2022 11:58 PM

For tonight's Love Connections feature we are joined by Lekha Daya, Counselling Psychologist to focus on identifying and rescuing relationship funks and all the possible causes. From depression, life transitions and adjustment, to career and work-related stress or adultery and likeminded issues partners may face, the lines are open to take your love connection calls.

Change your mindset feature: How to turn your bicycle into a Porshe. What is the one and only thing standing in your way"?

23 February 2022 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, to talk about "How to turn your bicycle into a Porshe.  What is the one and only thing standing in your way"?

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Numerology

23 February 2022 10:20 PM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful Feature we explore everything numerology with SA celeb Numerologist, Sandy Smith, who, yes, will be taking your calls.

Financial Matters: Is now a good time to invest?

23 February 2022 9:25 PM

On Financial Matters, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, revisit the issue of Investments. A question that Mdu often gets asked is if now’s a good time is to begin investing, and his answer is always yes, and he explains why.

 

Legal Matters: South Africa looking at introducing remote-working and other visas

23 February 2022 12:12 AM

On Legal Matter, we talk about South Africa possibly considering the adoption of a remote-working visa as part of a push to attract more skilled workers, and their money, to the country and were joined by South African Immigration Lawyer Craig Smith from Craig Smith and Associates.

2022 Budget Speech Predictions for SA

21 February 2022 9:51 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, GIBS Faculty member and Economist, joins to talk about what we could possibly expect from the Budget Speech my Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Medical Matters: What are Fibroids?

21 February 2022 9:18 PM

For tonight's medical matters we are joined by specialist Radiologist Dr Gary Sudwarts on the topic of Fibroids: abnormal growths that develop in or on a woman’s uterus for "Reproductive Health Month" and "Pregnancy Awareness Week" which is throughout February.

Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict

World Local

Truck drivers to protest on Sunday, demand industry be reserved South Africans

Local

Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Nigeria's Buhari approves amended election law

25 February 2022 6:34 PM

Disgruntled ANC NW member wants Hlomane Chauke jailed for at least 6 months

25 February 2022 5:51 PM

Minister Patel says July unrest influenced by socio-economic factors

25 February 2022 5:38 PM

