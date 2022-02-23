The Love Connections: Identifying and rescuing relationship funks

For tonight's Love Connections feature we are joined by Lekha Daya, Counselling Psychologist to focus on identifying and rescuing relationship funks and all the possible causes. From depression, life transitions and adjustment, to career and work-related stress or adultery and likeminded issues partners may face, the lines are open to take your love connection calls.
For tonight's South Africans doing great things feature we are joined by two young ambitious women Balungile Maloka (20) and Blessing Leboko (19). Growing up in the township the two realized the amount of bottles being wasted and destroyed every day and littering the streets of their neighborhood.
On this evening's Kwantu feature, we talk to Zoza Shongwe, historian, writer, and researcher, talking about the court outcome that King Misizulu should be crowned as the Zulu King and the dismissal of the queen's application to inherit 50% of her late husband estate.
On the Crime Time feature we will be joined by Gaopalelwe 'Gao' Phalaetsile, an award-winning and former Jacaranda Journalist, whose ben covering the Shoba trial on how he planned the murder of his then girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule and their unborn child.
On "In Conversation with Dr Eve" we talk about "Women's Sexual Desire And Trauma".
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at changecreator, talking about "So you have decided you are going to develop your GRIT this year. But the question is - are you building the right kind of GRIT or the wrong kind of GRIT"?
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at the issue of past life regression – what is it, how the process works, how it connects with reincarnation etc. and we're joined by a hypnotherapist, Nicola Dexter.
On financial matters, we talk to Athenkosi Sawutana, JustMoney content creator, about money tips for managing household finances as a home-based-partner.
The COVID pandemic has brought around massive changes in the workplace. So, are current job profiles still relevant? "Why does job profiling exist, and where does it fit in the company structure? These are some of the questions that have risen since the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic and Laurika Fourie, General Manager: Job Evaluation and Systems at 21st Century, joins us to unpack these questions.
For tonight's Man Torque, we joined by Clinical Psychologist, Lloyd Ripley-Evans, to talk about the challenges faced by men since the start of the pandemic.
For the first time in the history of South Africa, the government has formulated a comprehensive National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP). The policy has been researched extensively and benchmarked internationally for best practice. Mr. Sam Morotoba, Deputy Director-General for Public Employment Services at dept of labour joins to unpack this.