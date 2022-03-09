Change your mindset feature - "What exactly is GRIT 2.0, why is it needed today more than ever, and what are the first steps towards living it"

On the Crime Time Feature tonight we are joined by Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast Nicole Engelbrecht, discussing the Jerobiojin: the ethics of true crime.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On ‘In Conversation with Dr Eve’ we look at the issue of pornography and trauma; highlighting the link between compulsive porn viewing and trauma. And what defines compulsive porn viewing … and how it is different from curiosity porn viewing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Anton Venter, the Head of the School of Leadership, talking about "How our daily habits determine our future successes."LISTEN TO PODCAST
For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at the Galileo Project with Dr. Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer at the SETI Institute as he directs the search for extraterrestrials at the SETI Institute in California—trying to find evidence of intelligent life in space. He is also committed to getting the public, especially young people, excited about astrobiology and science in general.
Website:
www.sethShostak.com
Listen to our weekly radio show:
www.bigpicturescience.org
www.patreon.com/bigpicturescience
Read the book: “Confessions of an Alien Hunter” (National Geographic)
Web:www.seti.org
On financial matters, we talk to Reyna Steyn, Ombudsman for Banking Services, about World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) which was on 15 March and was established with the purpose to promote the basic rights of consumers.The OBS’ strategic objectives is to highlight the importance of consumer rights, especially in the banking sector and to provide support to programmes that aim to educate consumers, and bank customers about the various rights they have.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Country Manager at Crimson Education, Rebecca Pretorius joins to talk about International internship opportunities for local students.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Love Connection tonight we are joined by Dr. Nomasonto Portia Zwane who is a Relationship Coach, discussing the dynamics around finding love; where are best places to and avoid if you’re looking for love and when going out in your first date what etiquette should one pay attention to.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Legal Matters, we look at a recent Labour Court judgement on Covid-19 admission policies between employer and employees with Brett Abraham, Partner at Webber Wenzel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We look at the issue of Pfizer side effects that has dominating the news and try to get some answers with Professor Shabir Madhi, professor of Vaccinology at Wits University and SAHPRA’s CEO, Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhulule Nyembezi is a human rights activists and policy analyst, joins to talk about independent candidates’ participation in our democracy/government.LISTEN TO PODCAST