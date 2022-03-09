Change your mindset feature - "What exactly is GRIT 2.0, why is it needed today more than ever, and what are the first steps towards living it"

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Solidarity Fund, launched in response to Covid, is shutting down in September Bruce Whitfield interviews Deputy Chairperson Adrian Enthoven about the Solidarity Fund's work during the pandemic. 17 March 2022 7:27 PM
Spectrum sale raises R14bn for govt, but High Court can still overturn results Bruce Whitfield talks to Duncan McLeod, Editor of TechCentral, about the outcome of the long-awaited spectrum auction. 17 March 2022 6:47 PM
View all Local
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
Jumping ship: Democratic Alliance's Mbali Ntuli resigns During her time at the "blue party" Ntuli ruffled feathers and challenged leadership at every turn, including her failed bid to be... 17 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all Politics
Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl about African Rainbow Capital's half year results and future plans. 17 March 2022 8:01 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Tone-deaf' Bolt reportedly offers assault victims free rides and food discounts Brands behaving badly - Intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discusses the Bolt saga with Bruce Whitfield. 16 March 2022 8:08 PM
View all Business
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
'Traumatic enough losing my wife, now bank's forcing me to sell my home' Why property co-owners need to get life insurance - Wendy Knowler relates the tale of a 72-year-old forced to sell his house. 15 March 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyew... 17 March 2022 5:52 PM
Proteas to welcome Bangladesh in ODI, Test series; fans allowed in stadia The first of three ODIs start on 18 March at Centurion and the first of a two-match Test series gets under way in Durban on 31 Mar... 15 March 2022 10:43 AM
Proteas Women win thriller against Pakistan to remain undefeated at World Cup The South Africans won their second group game against Pakistan by six runs in a tight and tense affair. 11 March 2022 10:28 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: This woman says if you want a decent man, find yourself a cyclist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 March 2022 8:32 AM
WATCH: Motorcyclist showing importance of child lock has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:06 AM
WATCH: Mom giving reasons why she allows her kids to swear has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2022 9:05 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
View all World
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
View all Africa
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form' Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show. 15 March 2022 9:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Change your mindset feature - "What exactly is GRIT 2.0, why is it needed today more than ever, and what are the first steps towards living it"

9 March 2022 11:14 PM

Change your mindset feature - "What exactly is GRIT 2.0, why is it needed today more than ever, and what are the first steps towards living it"

9 March 2022 11:14 PM


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Crime Time: Jerobiojin - The ethics of true crime Nicole Engelbrecht | Creator and writer at True Crime South Africa Podcast |

18 March 2022 12:17 AM

On the Crime Time Feature tonight we are joined by Creator and writer at True Crime  South Africa Podcast Nicole Engelbrecht, discussing the Jerobiojin: the ethics of true crime.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Pornography and Trauma

17 March 2022 10:30 PM

On ‘In Conversation with Dr Eve’ we look at the issue of pornography and trauma; highlighting the link between compulsive porn viewing and trauma. And what defines compulsive porn viewing … and how it is different from curiosity porn viewing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - How our daily habits determine our future successes

17 March 2022 12:13 AM

On Change your mindset feature, we are joined by Anton Venter, the Head of the School of Leadership, talking about "How our daily habits determine our future successes."

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: The Galileo Project

17 March 2022 12:03 AM

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at the Galileo Project with Dr. Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer at the SETI Institute as he directs the search for extraterrestrials at the SETI Institute in California—trying to find evidence of intelligent life in space. He is also committed to getting the public, especially young people, excited about astrobiology and science in general.

Website:

www.sethShostak.com  

Listen to our weekly radio show: 
www.bigpicturescience.org 
www.patreon.com/bigpicturescience  

Read the book: “Confessions of an Alien Hunter” (National Geographic)
Web:www.seti.org 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD)

16 March 2022 11:51 PM

On financial matters, we talk to Reyna Steyn, Ombudsman for Banking Services, about World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) which was on 15 March and was established with the purpose to promote the basic rights of consumers.The OBS’ strategic objectives is to highlight the importance of consumer rights, especially in the banking sector and to provide support to programmes that aim to educate consumers, and bank customers about the various rights they have.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International internships for local students

15 March 2022 11:32 PM

Country Manager at Crimson Education, Rebecca Pretorius joins to talk about International internship opportunities for local students.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Love Connection: Best places to look and avoid if you’re searching for love

15 March 2022 11:09 PM

On the Love Connection tonight we are joined by Dr. Nomasonto Portia Zwane who is a Relationship Coach, discussing the dynamics around finding love; where are best places to and avoid if you’re looking for love and when going out in your first date what etiquette should one pay attention to.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Matters: Covid-19 admission policies – the Labour Court weighs in

15 March 2022 10:41 PM

On Legal Matters, we look at a recent Labour Court judgement on Covid-19 admission policies between employer and employees with Brett Abraham, Partner at Webber Wenzel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Pfizer vaccine safe?

14 March 2022 11:48 PM

We look at the issue of Pfizer side effects that has dominating the news and try to get some answers with   Professor Shabir Madhi, professor of Vaccinology at Wits University and SAHPRA’s CEO, Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Time to make proper provision for all electoral candidates

14 March 2022 11:47 PM

Nkosikhulule Nyembezi is a human rights activists and policy analyst, joins to talk about independent candidates’ participation in our democracy/government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear

Sport

Sport

Ministers, public servants hand over passports as lifestyle audits FINALLY begin

Local

Local

Sacca lifts suspension on Comair's operating licence

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Primedia says it will respond to SAHRC about its ownership in writing

18 March 2022 5:31 AM

18 March 2022 5:31 AM

'Why must I answer your wild allegations?' Vavi rejects Saftu's suspension

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

17 March 2022 7:42 PM

Going once, twice & sold! Icasa concludes R14.4bn high-demand spectrum auction

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

17 March 2022 7:33 PM

