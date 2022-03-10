Psychological Matters: "Identifying Early Warning Signs of ADHD in Kids".

For tonight's Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at the Galileo Project with Dr. Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer at the SETI Institute as he directs the search for extraterrestrials at the SETI Institute in California—trying to find evidence of intelligent life in space. He is also committed to getting the public, especially young people, excited about astrobiology and science in general.



Website:



www.sethShostak.com



Listen to our weekly radio show:

www.bigpicturescience.org

www.patreon.com/bigpicturescience



Read the book: “Confessions of an Alien Hunter” (National Geographic)

Web:www.seti.org





arrow_forward