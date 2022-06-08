Financial Matters: The OBS Secures Millions For Bank Customers Wronged By Banks - Banking Ombudsman Report 2021

On Financial Matters we talk to Reana Steyn, Ombudsman for Banking Services, about their their 2021 OBSSA annual report and it’d findings.
South African Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose, founder of Blosem Foundation talking about her journey as a severe aplastic anemia sufferer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey spoke to one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher. She gained popularity after her role as Katlego Sibeko in Isidingo. She then left to join Scandal playing the role of Yvonne “YV” Langa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We talk to Mr Mbuso Khoza, award-winning vocalist from Eshowe, lover of heritage, columnist, student, and chair at KZN Heritage Foundation, about Youth in heritage, which is an initiative that he’s currently working on and what it’s all about.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Crime time we talk to Criminal Law Expert, Nthabiseng Dubazana, about the 31 criminal questions being asked about Phala gate. In other words: what exactly are the possible crimes President Ramaphosa is being accusations for?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological matters we talk about the psychological impact of Domestic Violence on children with Clinical Psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions, Thandiwe Faku.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Power to Truth Host, Dr JJ Onkgopotse Tabane reviews the discussion he had with Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on his show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, Michael Lee, Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching, joins us to talk about "the importance of cultivating creativity in youth".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Mogomutsi The Palmist, talking about the whole process of palm reading and how it works, it's origins, how he got into it and it accuracy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matters tonight we are looking at whether are students being set for failure by being given access to credit and to discuss this we are joined in studio by the Founder of Debt Emancipation Movement, Nolubabalo Salem Nyati.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our educational feature tonight we are joined by Kgomotso Mopalami, head of Product Solutions and Business at SA Board for People Practices chatting to us about a new normal and future of HR-The changing world of work and 4IR has forced us to consider and develop new organizational and leadership capabilities.LISTEN TO PODCAST