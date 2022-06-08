Financial Matters: The OBS Secures Millions For Bank Customers Wronged By Banks - Banking Ombudsman Report 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The fight for jobs continues to fuel N3 truck blockages - RFA Mandy Wiener spoke to the CEO of Road Freight Association (RFA), Gavin Kelly, about the N3 blockade in KwaZulu-Natal. 17 June 2022 3:04 PM
Runners and cyclists unite against poor security and infrastructure maintenance Mandy Weiner spoke to Phillip Ralehlaka about their demands over the lack of security and poor infrastructure maintenance that lea... 17 June 2022 2:43 PM
How SA's youth empower their communities, despite social challenges Thabo Mdluli interviews Miss South Africa Township finalist, Mitchell Ntlatleng and Activating Youth Activism podcast host, Siphes... 17 June 2022 2:39 PM
View all Local
ANC: Journalists weren't trapped but asked to wait inside Luthuli House Journalists were there to attend a media briefing but some later reported that they had been trapped in the building for at least... 17 June 2022 3:51 PM
'It's about the principle,' says Cosatu about government salary increases Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cosatu Parliamentary Coordinator Matthew Parks about the 2022 salary increases of government office beare... 17 June 2022 8:04 AM
We are not where we are supposed to be today: Politicians commemorate Youth Day South African politicians expressed their views on the state of South Africa's young people on Youth Day. 16 June 2022 6:33 PM
View all Politics
Helping SA's youth avoid costly loans to make ends meet - Bryan Habana Motheo Khoaripe interviews former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wage Access platform Paymenow. 16 June 2022 10:29 PM
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show 16 June 2022 9:24 PM
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
View all Business
Passion for rugby made my parents think I was suicidal - John Robbie Relebogile Mabotja was speaking to former 702 talk show host and media personality John Robbie on the Upside of Failure feature. 17 June 2022 6:00 PM
'One of my dreams came true' - Buitendag on Laureus ambassadorship Pippa Hudson chats to Olympic medalist Bianca Buitendag on her recent appointment as the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation SA amba... 17 June 2022 4:21 PM
How can you manage jealousy in a relationship? An expert weighs in Thabo Mdluli spoke to relationship coach and author, Paula Quinsee about how to deal with a jealous partner. 17 June 2022 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Case against Elton Jantjies provisionally withdrawn Janjties was arrested at OR Tambo international airport last month for allegedly contravening the Civil Aviation Act.  17 June 2022 5:27 PM
CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England South Africa begin the tour with a once-off Test match, their first since 2014, before taking on the World Cup finalists in three... 17 June 2022 3:50 PM
Leach, Swanepoel double Team SA's medal tally at World Para Swimming Champs Leach and Swanepoel each picked up a bronze medal and Christian Sadie finished fourth in the men’s S7 100m backstroke, breaking an... 16 June 2022 6:14 PM
View all Sport
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
These are the Real Housewives of Cape Town - but have you heard of any of them? It's real-ly happening! The Cape Town edition of the hugely popular Real Housewives franchise is coming to Mzansi Magic in July. 14 June 2022 11:19 AM
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
View all Entertainment
June 16 also recognises the 200m migrant workers sending money to their families The Money Show talks to Andy Jury, Group CEO of Mukuru, about the International Day of Family Remittances (IDFR). 16 June 2022 8:40 PM
US Fed's 75 bps rate hike: 'Remember SA inflation not as high as rest of world' The Money Show interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) about the ripple effects of the biggest US rate hike since 1994. 16 June 2022 6:52 PM
[VIDEO] Students present pride flags at graduation protesting anti-gay policies The video, showing students handing Pride flags to Washington's SPU president, has gone viral after being posted on TikTok. 15 June 2022 9:06 AM
View all World
30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa. 15 June 2022 7:58 PM
This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES. 14 June 2022 12:34 PM
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
View all Africa
AMO RAMELA: Not 'Sarafina!' again: how film & TV lets us down one more time The lack of South African film and TV industry documenting SA history has subjected us to 'Sarafina!'. 16 June 2022 4:00 PM
Buying an appliance? A credit card perk can extend your warranty period Wendy Knowler makes a big discovery this week and shares the info on The Money Show. 15 June 2022 9:27 PM
Suzuki outsells SA favourite Toyota - 'cheeky, but unlikely to be sustained' Branding expert Andy Rice chats to Bruce Whitfield about why Suzuki's passenger car sales topped other SA favourites in May. 15 June 2022 8:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Financial Matters: The OBS Secures Millions For Bank Customers Wronged By Banks - Banking Ombudsman Report 2021

Financial Matters: The OBS Secures Millions For Bank Customers Wronged By Banks - Banking Ombudsman Report 2021

8 June 2022 9:06 PM

On Financial Matters we talk to Reana Steyn, Ombudsman for Banking Services, about their their 2021 OBSSA annual report and it’d findings.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose

17 June 2022 11:14 PM

South African Doing Great Things with Mbali Blose, founder of Blosem Foundation talking about her journey as a severe aplastic anemia sufferer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile Interview with one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher

17 June 2022 10:21 PM

Aubrey spoke to one of South Africa's loved actress, Kgomotso Christopher. She gained popularity after her role as Katlego Sibeko in Isidingo. She then left to join Scandal playing the role of Yvonne “YV” Langa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth in Heritage initiative

16 June 2022 11:28 PM

We talk to Mr Mbuso Khoza, award-winning vocalist from Eshowe, lover of heritage, columnist, student, and chair at KZN Heritage Foundation, about Youth in heritage, which is an initiative that he’s currently working on and what it’s all about.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Crime Time: The 31 questions Mkhwebane sent to Ramaphosa

16 June 2022 10:18 PM

On Crime time we talk to Criminal Law Expert, Nthabiseng Dubazana, about the 31 criminal questions being asked about Phala gate. In other words: what exactly are the possible crimes President Ramaphosa is being accusations for?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Matters: Impact of gender violence on children

16 June 2022 9:14 PM

On Psychological matters we talk about the psychological impact of Domestic Violence on children with Clinical Psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions, Thandiwe Faku.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JJ TABANE

15 June 2022 11:49 PM

Power to Truth Host, Dr JJ Onkgopotse Tabane reviews the discussion he had with Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on his show. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your mindset feature - "the importance of cultivating creativity in youth".

15 June 2022 11:16 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Michael Lee, Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching, joins us to talk about "the importance of cultivating creativity in youth".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful Feature: What is Palmistry?

15 June 2022 10:52 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Mogomutsi The Palmist, talking about the whole process of palm reading and how it works, it's origins, how he got into it and it accuracy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters: Are students being set for failure by being given access to credit?

15 June 2022 9:16 PM

On Financial Matters tonight we are looking at whether are students being set for failure by being given access to credit and to discuss this we are joined in studio by the Founder of Debt Emancipation Movement, Nolubabalo Salem Nyati.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New normal and future of HR-The changing world of work and 4IR has forced us to consider and develop new organizational and leadership capabilities

14 June 2022 11:13 PM

On our educational feature tonight we are joined by Kgomotso Mopalami, head of Product Solutions and Business at SA Board for People Practices chatting to us about a new normal and future of HR-The changing world of work and 4IR has forced us to consider and develop new organizational and leadership capabilities.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Namibia cancels assets preservation order related to Ramaphosa farm robbery

Local

Shortage of healthcare workers in SA a concern - Board of Healthcare Funders

Local

HSF heads to court over govt move to cancel Zim Exemption Permits

Local

EWN Highlights

Khaya Magadla, Soweto boy who fell in manhole, still not found

17 June 2022 7:06 PM

Cosatu protest: KZN vows to engage national govt on persistent fuel price hikes

17 June 2022 6:02 PM

Mbalula: Truckers' recurrent N3 blockades could 'potentially sabotage economy'

17 June 2022 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA