In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of Birth

Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for SA's first democratic parliamentary speaker, Frene Ginwala Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chats with Thabo Mdluli on the passing of Frene Ginwala. 13 January 2023 4:15 PM
Why are matric results being released so late? Mandy Wiener chats to Elijah Mhlanga from the Department of Basic Education, on school children who hasn't been placed and matric... 13 January 2023 12:21 PM
Lasizwe Dambuza calls it quits on YouTube Channel Six years and over 700,000 subscribers later, Lasizwe Dambuza pulled the plug on his YouTube Channel. 13 January 2023 9:16 AM
Is call for removal of high-profile CEOs becoming new national sport in SA? Eskom's outgoing CEO was under pressure to resign virtually from the start. Transnet's Portia Derby is the latest CEO of an SOE to... 12 January 2023 8:22 PM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
Electricity goes up 18.65% in April - more money thrown into Eskom black hole? Energy regulator Nersa has approved approved a 33.77% increase in Eskom’s electricity tariffs over the next two years, starting th... 12 January 2023 5:40 PM
Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell' Parenting expert Nikki Bush shares valuable advice on starting the new school term in a way that minimises stress for both childre... 14 January 2023 4:12 PM
[VIDEO] How octopuses do their own manicures (Who knew!) The Two Oceans Aquarium has posted a video showing octopuses grooming, to shed the cuticles on their suckers. 14 January 2023 2:20 PM
[WATCH] Enraged guest smashes sports car into hotel, races through lobby A guest at a Shanghai hotel smashed his car through the glass doors after reportedly getting into a dispute with staff about a mis... 14 January 2023 11:05 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown 'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe. 13 January 2023 10:07 AM
Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54 The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54. 13 January 2023 6:24 AM
Qwest TV created by Quincy Jones to bring 'exciting' culture and music to DStv Qwest TV will be launched next week Friday. 12 January 2023 7:50 AM
Why on earth we need to pay attention to the weather...in space! John Maytham spoke to Sansa MD Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell about why monitoring space weather is critical. 13 January 2023 7:20 AM
Russia says the use of cellphones led to death of troops Russia says 89 of its soldiers were killed at a temporary barracks in Makiivka, on the eastern side of Ukraine. 5 January 2023 12:56 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Victim of insurer's liquidation left with R380K debt on written-off car Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare tale of a client who took out car cover with Constantia Insurance, unaware that the Prudential... 12 January 2023 7:07 PM
BMW sparks uproar on social media- 'You don't mess with the ancestors' A BMW SA billboard's approach to the ancestors has sparked emotional debate on social media. 12 January 2023 4:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Assassination attempts take us dangerously close to mafia state Three high-profile incidents and reports in the country in the past week have highlighted what a terrifyingly serious problem this... 12 January 2023 4:37 AM
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of Birth

In Conversation with Dr Eve: Trauma of Birth

29 September 2022 7:16 PM

On 'In Conversation with Dr Eve ' we talk about the trauma of birth.


South Africans doing great things with Rochelle Roos, a coach, trainer and co-founder of We Do Change

13 January 2023 9:20 PM

South Africans doing great things with Rochelle Roos, a coach, trainer and co-founder of We Do Change.

Rochelle's passion is helping teams & organisations make sense of their reality so that they can work towards creating an environment where they wake up inspired and feel true safety at work. Applying a systems thinking approach to aligning Agile methods at organisational level while working with clients to build the correct cultural and context-driven practices is what drives her.

Profile Interview: Reflections on the life and times of world heavyweight championship, Gerrie Coetzee with Peter Leopeng

13 January 2023 8:17 PM

Profile Interview: Reflections on the life and times of world heavyweight championship, Gerrie Coetzee with Peter Leopeng.

Africa At A Glance: Zuma Vs Ramaphosa prosecution issue

12 January 2023 9:20 PM

On Africa At A Glance, we talk to Tebogo Khaas, a political commentator and chair of Public Interest SA, explaining what the Zuma Vs Ramaphosa prosecution issue that took place today in court today is all about.

Crime Time: State of South Africa's borders

12 January 2023 8:17 PM

Tonight, on Crime Time, we talk Commissioner & CEO of Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Mike Masiapato, about a number of things ranging from the progress in the implementation of the BMA, management of the cross-border movements this past festive period (from when people leave the country to when they come back) and the challenges BMA encounters with cross border movements.

Psychological Matters: Could your staff be feeling morally burnt out due to workplace toxicity?

12 January 2023 7:13 PM

On Psychological Matters, we talk to Devan Moonsamy is the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African Corporate Training Provider & National Learning Institute, about 'Could your staff be feeling morally burnt out due to workplace toxicity'?

Change your mindset: Setting goals for 023 [Part 2]

11 January 2023 9:45 PM

On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, continue with our session from last week on the setting of goals for 2023.

Weird and wonderful: How to improve your life in the new year

11 January 2023 9:03 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about how to improve your life in the new year...what is the best advice that one should consider changing their lifestyle in order to get better outcome as the year begins… how do you start new habits like meditation and yoga.

Financial matters : Financial wellness journeys

11 January 2023 7:18 PM

Today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, talks to us about reflections on our listener's financial wellness journeys linking it to new year resolutions/goals.

Education Feature: Tailorship and Customisation of education

10 January 2023 9:25 PM

On our Education feature we talk to Ari Katz, CEO at Boston City Campus, continues a discussion he had with Aubrey last year on tailorship and customisation of education. 

Post war trauma

10 January 2023 8:13 PM

Listeners share their experience/impact of being in a war torn country and what they learned and the things they couldn't get out of their system.

Fun fitness activities to do and events to attend in the coming weekends

Lifestyle

Quick tips to help kids (and parents) deal with 'back to school bombshell'

Lifestyle

'Private prosecution part of Zuma's Stalingrad strategy' - Lawson Naidoo

EWN Highlights

Peruvians defy state of emergency, mobilise for major new protest

16 January 2023 6:28 AM

More rain, snow pelt California as Biden declares disaster to speed aid

16 January 2023 6:02 AM

Black Coffee confirms he'll chill with MacG: Here's what we hope he will tell us

15 January 2023 4:12 PM

