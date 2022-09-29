Crime Time: Nurses Union sides with suspended Tembisa Hospital CEO

On Crime Time we talk to Micah Reddy, Investigative journalist at amaBhungane, talking about some interesting events that are unfolding surrounding Tembisa hospital CEO and the apparently ‘hijacked’ nurses’ union.
South Africans doing great things with Rochelle Roos, a coach, trainer and co-founder of We Do Change.
About
Rochelle’s passion is helping teams & organisations make sense of their reality so that they can work towards creating an environment where they wake up inspired and feel true safety at work. Applying a systems thinking approach to aligning Agile methods at organisational level while working with clients to build the correct cultural and context-driven practices is what drives her.
Profile Interview: Reflections on the life and times of world heavyweight championship, Gerrie Coetzee with Peter Leopeng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Africa At A Glance, we talk to Tebogo Khaas, a political commentator and chair of Public Interest SA, explaining what the Zuma Vs Ramaphosa prosecution issue that took place today in court today is all about.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tonight, on Crime Time, we talk Commissioner & CEO of Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Mike Masiapato, about a number of things ranging from the progress in the implementation of the BMA, management of the cross-border movements this past festive period (from when people leave the country to when they come back) and the challenges BMA encounters with cross border movements.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters, we talk to Devan Moonsamy is the CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African Corporate Training Provider & National Learning Institute, about ‘Could your staff be feeling morally burnt out due to workplace toxicity’?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, Stanley Beckett, Author and consultant at Changecreator, continue with our session from last week on the setting of goals for 2023.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by our regular intermittent guest, Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, talking about how to improve your life in the new year...what is the best advice that one should consider changing their lifestyle in order to get better outcome as the year begins… how do you start new habits like meditation and yoga.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, talks to us about reflections on our listener’s financial wellness journeys linking it to new year resolutions/goals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Education feature we talk to Ari Katz, CEO at Boston City Campus, continues a discussion he had with Aubrey last year on tailorship and customisation of education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners share their experience/impact of being in a war torn country and what they learned and the things they couldn't get out of their system.LISTEN TO PODCAST