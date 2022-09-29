Africa At A Glance: ‘African Dawn Podcast’

On Africa at a glance, we talk to creators of a podcast called ‘African Dawn Podcast’ which will be launched on Tuesday 11 October 2022 at a virtual press conference at 1 pm GMT. To tell us more about the podcast were joined by Dr. Kwesi Owusu, host of The African Dawn Podcast, an award-winning artist with credits in film, music, and the literary arts.