Africa At A Glance: ‘African Dawn Podcast’

On Africa at a glance, we talk to creators of a podcast called ‘African Dawn Podcast’ which will be launched on Tuesday 11 October 2022 at a virtual press conference at 1 pm GMT. To tell us more about the podcast were joined by Dr. Kwesi Owusu, host of The African Dawn Podcast, an award-winning artist with credits in film, music, and the literary arts.
On political analysis, we discuss the issue if ‘are coalition governments an efficient way of service delivery? Are they stable enough to govern?’ and were joined by Kyle Zeeman, Digital Editor, at Timeslive.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this second part of Currnt Affairs, we have a legal insight and analysis on Former president Zuma's private prosecution of News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and the lead prosecutor in his corruption case, Billy Downer and were joined by Nicholas Kourie, Associate At Ian Levitt Associates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On current affairs we talk to Azarrah Kareim, News24 Journalist, on her latest article titled "City of crooks | Luxury cars for private use, R500k leaked monthly: How JMPD officials bled City of Joburg".LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters this evening, we talk about ‘why do private hospitals have a higher rate of c-secitions than public hospitals? Are they necessary or is it another money making scheme?’ and were joined by Dr. Billy Magagula, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in Nelspruit, and work at Kiaat Private Hospital, Mediclinic Nelspruit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work ‘Over My Dead Body.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Milton Nkosi, Former BBC’s News Bureau Chief, AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Africa at a Glance, we look at the situation at Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado and were joined by Borges Nhamirre, Consultant at Institute of Security Studies (ISS), whose written an interesting article titled “Is an obsession with gas profits leading African countries to neglect the security of local populations”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Crime time we look at the collapse of Eskom. Amabhungane journalist Susan Comrie chats to Thabo about the years of systemic corruption and political interference that has led to the power cuts we’re experiencing today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters, we look at ‘Can physical trauma turn into mental illness?’ and Dr.Gagu Matsebula joins Thabo-Shole Mashao to discuss how traumatic experiences can turn into long term mental problems.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, tonight we continue our discussion around being BURNOUT. We look at the six areas which lead to burnout in your job - what to look out for and Stanley Beckett, Author, and Consultant at ChangecreatorSA, joins us on this discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST