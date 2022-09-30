Profile Interview with Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, Jeanette Marais

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Latest Local
DA vows to pressurise Ramaphosa to scrap free electricity, water for ministers It also wants the ministerial handbook, which makes provision for ministers' perks like this one to be done away with. 10 October 2022 3:39 PM
What the law says around working past your retirement age Dismissal case sparks interest as an employee who reached retirement age took employer to court on whether the employee can be fai... 10 October 2022 3:38 PM
How to make sure you don't knock an animal down while driving The World Animal Road Accident Awareness Day brings attention to the global problems of animal-vehicle collisions while also promo... 10 October 2022 2:00 PM
Zuma’s private prosecution against journalist postponed until early 2023 The case is pending the finalisation of Downer and Maughan's appliaction to have their court summonses reviewed and set aside by t... 10 October 2022 6:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 12:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 11:52 AM
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits. 10 October 2022 7:23 PM
Government's suggestions to avoid grey-listing could be problematic to NPOs Bruce Whitfield speaks to William Bird, director at Media Monitoring Africa. 10 October 2022 6:24 PM
[REVIEW] Here's why the Sonos Sub Mini is worth every cent of its R11K price-tag Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 10 October 2022 6:08 PM
Author launches junior driving manual for kids to ensure better road safety The junior handbook aims to equip young people with basic knowledge of the rules of the road, road signs, and the different career... 10 October 2022 3:23 PM
SIFISO ZULU: the unending hopelessness of load shedding After a close call with his mental stability, Sifiso Zulu asks this World Mental Health Day if we know enough about the impact non... 10 October 2022 2:55 PM
[Income comparison tool] What does it mean to be middleclass in South Africa? The term “middleclass” is a bit of a misnomer in South Africa, a country far poorer than you probably realise. 10 October 2022 2:02 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 10:04 AM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 12:19 PM
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge. 10 October 2022 9:12 AM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 9:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 8:31 AM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 5:14 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 11:11 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 8:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 9:01 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, Jeanette Marais

Profile Interview with Deputy CEO of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, Jeanette Marais
30 September 2022 8:22 PM

30 September 2022 8:22 PM

Jeanette  Marais | Deputy CEO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings 


Political Analysis: Are coalition governments an efficient way of service delivery?

10 October 2022 9:17 PM

On political analysis, we discuss the issue if ‘are coalition governments an efficient way of service delivery? Are they stable enough to govern?’ and were joined by Kyle Zeeman, Digital Editor, at Timeslive.

Zuma vs Maughan and Downer

10 October 2022 8:10 PM

On this second part of Currnt Affairs, we have a legal insight and analysis on Former president Zuma's private prosecution of News24 journalist Karyn Maughan and the lead prosecutor in his corruption case, Billy Downer and were joined by Nicholas Kourie, Associate At Ian Levitt Associates.

Current Affairs: How CoJ was bled out by JMPD officials

10 October 2022 7:37 PM

On current affairs we talk to Azarrah Kareim, News24 Journalist, on her latest article titled "City of crooks | Luxury cars for private use, R500k leaked monthly: How JMPD officials bled City of Joburg".

Medical Matters: South Africa’s high rates of Caesarean section – what’s happening in the private sector?

10 October 2022 7:14 PM

On Medical Matters this evening, we talk about ‘why do private hospitals have a higher rate of c-secitions than public hospitals? Are they necessary or is it another money making scheme?’ and were joined by Dr. Billy Magagula, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist in Nelspruit, and work at Kiaat Private Hospital, Mediclinic Nelspruit.

South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work ‘Over My Dead Body.

7 October 2022 9:01 PM

South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work ‘Over My Dead Body.

Profile Interview with Milton Nkosi

7 October 2022 8:18 PM

Profile Interview with Milton Nkosi, Former BBC’s News Bureau Chief, Africa

Africa At A Glance: How natural resources in Mozambique are displacing communities surrounding them

6 October 2022 9:13 PM

On Africa at a Glance, we look at the situation at Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado and were joined by Borges Nhamirre, Consultant at Institute of Security Studies (ISS), whose written an interesting article titled “Is an obsession with gas profits leading African countries to neglect the security of local populations”.

Crime Time: The Collapse of old King Coal [amaBhungane]

6 October 2022 8:22 PM

On Crime time we look at the collapse of Eskom. Amabhungane journalist Susan Comrie chats to Thabo about the years of systemic corruption and political interference that has led to the power cuts we’re experiencing today.

Psychological Matters: WHEN DOES TRAUMA BECOME A MENTAL DISORDER?

6 October 2022 7:14 PM

On Psychological Matters, we look at ‘Can physical trauma turn into mental illness?’ and Dr.Gagu Matsebula joins Thabo-Shole Mashao to discuss how traumatic experiences can turn into long term mental problems.

Change your mindset feature - Six areas which lead to burnout in your job

5 October 2022 9:09 PM

On Change your mindset feature, tonight we continue our discussion around being BURNOUT.  We look at the six areas which lead to burnout in your job - what to look out for and Stanley Beckett, Author, and Consultant at ChangecreatorSA, joins us on this discussion.

