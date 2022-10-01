South African Doing Great Things with Thabang Mazibuko

Guest: Thabang Mazibuko, First South African accepted for Europe’s Master in Football Business programme.
website:https://gogetfunding.com/football-business-academy-for-thabang-mazibuko/
South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work ‘Over My Dead Body.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Milton Nkosi, Former BBC’s News Bureau Chief, AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
On Africa at a Glance, we look at the situation at Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado and were joined by Borges Nhamirre, Consultant at Institute of Security Studies (ISS), whose written an interesting article titled “Is an obsession with gas profits leading African countries to neglect the security of local populations”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Crime time we look at the collapse of Eskom. Amabhungane journalist Susan Comrie chats to Thabo about the years of systemic corruption and political interference that has led to the power cuts we’re experiencing today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Psychological Matters, we look at ‘Can physical trauma turn into mental illness?’ and Dr.Gagu Matsebula joins Thabo-Shole Mashao to discuss how traumatic experiences can turn into long term mental problems.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Change your mindset feature, tonight we continue our discussion around being BURNOUT. We look at the six areas which lead to burnout in your job - what to look out for and Stanley Beckett, Author, and Consultant at ChangecreatorSA, joins us on this discussion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Savyasaci Das Prabhu, a Monk, on Part two of unpacking what religion and Spirituality is.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Financial Matters, we build on money personality, money habits, financial socialisation by discussing the thing they all affect and it’s financial well-being. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, will unpack: what is well-being, what is financial well-being, how does one improve their financial well-being and why does financial well-being matter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lufuno Muthubi-Mthethwa, Founder of Kasi Xcelerator (KX)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest; Natalee Holmes, Youth and Adolescent Coach and Owner of Conscious ConnectionsLISTEN TO PODCAST