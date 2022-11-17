Psychological Matters: Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace

On Psychological Matters, we talk about how Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace and were joined by Mariet Visser, a coach, trainer, and the co-founder of We Do Change whose on a mission to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their mental health and create small but effective changes in the workplace.
Guest: Lethabo Mokoena, Founder of WALK FRESH - Sneaker Cleaning & Shoe Care Co.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mr. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq ForumLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we learn commandment 9 and 10 of wealth consciousness and understand why anyone can become wealthy, no matter what their current financial situation' and we’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the weird and wonderful we continue with part two talking about African Metaphysics. Nkareteng (metaphysics) is a scientific study of African reality developed at the independent Madisebo University Research Institute to foreground African origin of reality, and we’re joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last week on Financial Matters, we discussed financial stress. A lot of it is coming from debt and rising cost of living. So today we will tackle this question: what are the options available to a consumer struggling to keep up with debt payments, and were joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, to discuss these options.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, Obakeng E R Gaitate, the Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, Multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This is Lesson 4 of Build Your Own Economy, and we look at “Build Your Own Economy: Employment is only a 5% Solution”.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabo paid tribute to celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser by speaking to listeners and some of the people who have worked with him closely.
Speakers:
Dr Eve – former contributor on The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Dawn Klatzko - close friend and business coach of Eusebius
Lance Claasen - friend and colleague of Eusebius
Makhudu Sefara - friend and colleague
On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., about how a husband had to forfeit his wife’s pension due to an affair with an employee. Claire unpacks how that can possibly happen.LISTEN TO PODCAST