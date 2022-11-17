Psychological Matters: Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace

Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Goodbye for now: ‘The Daily Vox’ closes down Financial challenges have forced one of South Africa's youngest news portals to close. 3 June 2023 2:52 PM
7 dead, 2 wounded in another Glebelands hostel shooting Nine men were drinking in the notorious Umlazi hostel on Saturday morning when unknown gunmen opened fire on them, declaring seven... 3 June 2023 1:41 PM
Child Protection Week: How to teach children body autonomy and consent It is never too early to have this conversation with your children. 3 June 2023 1:16 PM
[LISTEN] Researcher on BRICS meeting: 'There's a lot of speculation about Putin' On Thursday, foreign affairs ministers of BRICS countries held discussions in Cape Town on global and regional matters. 2 June 2023 9:49 AM
Social unrest, foreign relations ambiguity among SA's main risks - OML CEO The potential for grid failure makes up the third primary risk the country faces, says Old Mutual Group CEO Iain Williamson. 1 June 2023 8:50 PM
Parents journey into 'Russian hell territory' to rescue 19 000 abducted kids Close to 20 000 Ukrainian children have allegedly been kidnapped and sent to Russia, where they are being "adopted". 1 June 2023 10:17 AM
WATCH: Uber and Bolt cars set alight outside Soweto's Maponya Mall On Thursday night, images and videos of vehicles belonging to Uber and Bolt operators, in flames, emerged but it is yet unknown if... 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
Crucial tips on how to budget when your salary doesn't keep up with inflation A certified financial planner shares strategies to help you make a success of budgeting in the face of ever-rising prices. 1 June 2023 9:47 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
SA, Uganda to represent Africa in the Sunday finale of Britain's Got Talent South African dancer, Musa Motha's performance to Naughty Boy and Beyonce's track 'Runnin' earned him a spot in history books as a... 3 June 2023 2:24 PM
New survey suggests vaping could be a gateway to smoking more often The number of people vaping has been rapidly increasing. 3 June 2023 10:39 AM
[LISTEN] Biologics can be used to treat eczema, but it WON'T be cheap Many people struggle with eczema, but biologics could help, says dermatologist Dr Suretha Kannenberg. 2 June 2023 4:40 PM
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range. 2 June 2023 7:43 PM
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself' 'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track. 2 June 2023 9:28 AM
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion' The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in... 1 June 2023 7:51 PM
Time for those detective skills! The Masked Singer South Africa is here Celebrity TV personality Somizi Mhlongo chats to Sara-Jayne about the South African installment of The Masked Singer. 3 June 2023 12:12 PM
[REVIEW] Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his first-ever Netflix series He said he'd be back, and now he is - Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in FUBAR, and EB Inglis gave us his honest review. 2 June 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Can you skip? TikTok's #skipchallenge hilariously shows adults can't TikTok's new viral trend is a challenge most older people seemingly can't remember how to do. It's cute and funny, yet nostalgic. 1 June 2023 5:12 PM
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape ‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson has been convicted of two counts of rape. 2 June 2023 3:00 PM
[LISTEN] NASA holds first public meeting to discuss UFO sightings NASA releases a televised four-hour briefing to the public after discussion of unidentified anomalous phenomena. 2 June 2023 12:12 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (80) trips and falls, raising concerns about the ageing leader One Twitter user said, 'Regardless of what people think of Joe Biden, he is a victim of elder abuse'. 2 June 2023 8:50 AM
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety' Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Asso... 2 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million). 31 May 2023 12:31 PM
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers. 30 May 2023 12:49 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: 'It's medieval what we're doing to poor people' Cholera can be transmitted by contaminated food or water, or by direct contact with faecal matter or vomit of infected persons. 25 May 2023 8:40 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Psychological Matters: Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace

Psychological Matters: Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace

17 November 2022 7:16 PM

On Psychological Matters, we talk about how Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace and were joined by Mariet Visser, a coach, trainer, and the co-founder of We Do Change whose on a mission to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their mental health and create small but effective changes in the workplace.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African Doing Great Things with Lethabo Mokoena, Founder of WALK FRESH - Sneaker Cleaning & Shoe Care Co.

2 June 2023 11:15 PM

Guest: Lethabo Mokoena, Founder of WALK FRESH - Sneaker Cleaning & Shoe Care Co.

Africa At A Glance: Could Ramaphosa’s peace mission to Ukraine save his grace

1 June 2023 11:26 PM

Guest: Mr. Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum

Psychological Matters: Adjusting to change

1 June 2023 9:17 PM

Guest: Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist

Openline

1 June 2023 12:07 AM
Change your Mindest: Commandment 9 and 10 of wealth consciousness and understand why anyone can become wealthy, no matter what their current financial situation'.

31 May 2023 11:20 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we learn commandment 9 and 10 of wealth consciousness and understand why anyone can become wealthy, no matter what their current financial situation' and we’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.

Weird and Wonderful: Nkareteng (African Metaphysics): A Scientific Study of African Reality - Part 2.

31 May 2023 10:21 PM

On the weird and wonderful we continue with part two talking about African Metaphysics. Nkareteng (metaphysics) is a scientific study of African reality developed at the independent Madisebo University Research Institute to foreground African origin of reality, and we’re joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.

Financial Matters: What are the options available to a consumer struggling to keep up with debt payments?

31 May 2023 9:16 PM

Last week on Financial Matters, we discussed financial stress. A lot of it is coming from debt and rising cost of living. So today we will tackle this question: what are the options available to a consumer struggling to keep up with debt payments, and were joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, to discuss these options. 

Education Feature: Build Your Own Economy: Employment is only a 5% Solution

30 May 2023 11:19 PM

On our Education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, Obakeng E R Gaitate, the Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, Multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This is Lesson 4 of Build Your Own Economy, and we look at “Build Your Own Economy:   Employment is only a 5% Solution”.

Tribute to Eusebius McKaiser

30 May 2023 10:17 PM

Thabo paid tribute to celebrated analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser by speaking to listeners and some of the people who have worked with him closely.

Speakers:
Dr Eve – former contributor on The Eusebius McKaiser Show
Dawn Klatzko - close friend and business coach of Eusebius
Lance Claasen - friend and colleague of Eusebius
Makhudu Sefara - friend and colleague

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., about how a husband had to forfeit his wife’s pension due to an affair with an employee. Claire unpacks how that can

30 May 2023 9:14 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., about how a husband had to forfeit his wife’s pension due to an affair with an employee. Claire unpacks how that can possibly happen.

Missing Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer found dead

3 June 2023 10:20 PM

New publisher for Herman Mashaba's book

3 June 2023 9:55 PM

Tshwane residents urged to boil water before use amid mysterious discolouration

3 June 2023 9:00 PM

