Psychological Matters: Mental health plays a crucial role in the workplace

On our Education feature we continue with our fortnight session on “Why must you build Your Own Economy” we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, Obakeng E R Gaitate, the Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, Multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This is Lesson 4 of Build Your Own Economy, and we look at “Build Your Own Economy: Employment is only a 5% Solution”.

