Crime Time: SILENCED - Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Tonight, on Crime Time, Jeff Wicks, author, and investigative Journalist at News24, continues to give us the latest update about the scandals surrounding how R116 million was syphoned from the Tembisa Hospital and how all this is linked to the death of Babita Deokaran and the scandal she was working hard to bring into light within the dept of health.