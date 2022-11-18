South Africans Doing Great Things with Nomathemba Langa, Managing Director of Inyama Yethu Pty Ltd.
Lindo Mdabe - Head of the Johannesburg Law Clinic at Lawyers for Human RightsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Althea Mathe | Colonel at South African Police ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mphumelelo ZikalalaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Richard Spoor | Humans Rights LAwyerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andiswa Makinana | Spokesperson at PRASALISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Louis Kathan | Chief Medical Officer and qualified oncologist at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Veteran broadcaster and now Author of ‘PAUSE: Are you making the right choices?’ the one and only Thabo 'T-bose' MokweleLISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa turned 70yrs old today and Thulasizwe asked listeners what their birthday for our president is and interesting responses came through.LISTEN TO PODCAST