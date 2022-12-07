Financial Matters: Setting goals for 2023 and how they influence your financial wellbeing

Today at 13:10 Food Feature: Just teddy in Sandton City Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Today at 13:35 Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature: Exploring the Cradle of Human Culture, along the Western Cape’s West Coast (Part 1) Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure with Vatiswa Ndara Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Vatiswa Ndara, Actress and Author

Today at 18:09 anc conference The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Calland

Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

Today at 18:14 The Money Show Explainer: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bonang Mohale - BUSA's (new President) and Chancellor at University of the Free State

