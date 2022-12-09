South Africans Doing Great Things

Streaming issues? Report here
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping? Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discu... 27 June 2023 7:45 PM
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 27 June 2023 7:54 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
New AIT process and DTAs made by SARS

27 June 2023 10:11 PM

This evening we look at the new new enhanced Tax Clearance Status System that SARS has introduced and to help us understand how they will work were joined by Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement & Compliance at Tax Consulting SA and Delano Abdoll, a Team Leader and Cross-Border Taxation expert at Tax Consulting SA.

Legal Matters: The Parity Principle

27 June 2023 9:26 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the parity principle and its fairness and consistency when applied within the workplace. Applied practically, the principle of parity means that employers should be consistent in applying or allotting discipline for the same or similar misconduct done by employees.

Political Analysis: DP Mashatile needs to come clean about links to individuals connected to State Capture

27 June 2023 12:21 AM

On Political Analysis, we talk to we talk to Tebogo Khaas, a political commentator and chair of Public Interest SA, reacting to News24’s article that’s alleging that Deputy President Paul Mashatile has apparent links to individuals fingered for state capture corruption and they feel that the DP needs to come clean to the alleged assertion whether they’re true or not.

Current Affairs: The Wagner uprising: 24 hours that shook Russia

26 June 2023 11:35 PM

On Current Affairs, this evening we talk about the Wagner uprising that briefly shook Russia and basically to get more background on who the Wagner group are, their existence, where they can be found, their connection with Russia and how to interpret what happened in Russia on Sunday with the Wagner group walking in and out of Russia and we’re joined by Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum.  

Medical Matters: Dealing with colds and flu

26 June 2023 10:23 PM

On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to talk about how to deal with colds and flu this winter especially after coming from covid-19.

Profile Interview with Nompumelelo Mafikeng, Project Manager at ABB

26 June 2023 8:55 PM

Profile Interview with Nompumelelo Mafikeng,  Project Manager at ABB

Psychological Feature: Impact of Alcoholism in families

23 June 2023 9:36 PM

Alcohol abuse in families remain a serious problem in South Africa. Early exposure to dysfunctional family patterns may contribute to juvenile offending. Such an exposure sometimes remains harmful to children’s development and may create emotional problems for them.

On our psychological Matter, we look at how the impact of alcoholism in families and we’re joined by Sharon Shirinda, intern psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist (Pty) Ltd in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

23 June 2023 9:34 PM

The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere. Even though hosting the 2023 BRICS summit may be filled with dangers, South Africa may be able to capitalise on the Summit only if it can carefully and skilfully know how to move around these choppy waters.

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about this upcoming BRICS Summit with Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi in order to understand what South Africa could possibly be dealing with and if this is a good or bad move on side.

Change your Mindest: Youth and creativity - does it matter MORE?

21 June 2023 11:20 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the youth and creativity and were joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker and the a couple youth/s that he has worked with so that we can hear about what they have learned/experienced.

Weird and Wonderful: Tree Reading in the Northern temperature zone

21 June 2023 10:13 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Tristan Gooley, author of “How to read a Tree”. Tristan is an expert on tree patterns in the northern temperate zone. In How to Read a Tree, listeners can discover the simple principles that explain the shapes and patterns they can see in trees and what they mean. And they can learn rare skills that can be applied every time they pass a tree, whether they’re in a town or a wilder spot.

Contact Details:

Website: www.naturalnavigator.com

Email: info@naturalnavigator.com

