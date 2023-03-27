Medical Matters: March is International Endometriosis month

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations. 6 April 2023 7:21 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Medical Matters: March is International Endometriosis month

Medical Matters: March is International Endometriosis month

27 March 2023 9:16 PM

March is International Endometriosis month and on Medical Matter this evening we look at this phenomenon, what is it, what is the cause, what are the symptoms, when should one see a doctor, its complications and what are the long term effects of it if it remains untreated or mistreated and were joined by Dr Emma Bryant, a gynecologist in private practice.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

Change your Mindset Feature

5 April 2023 11:15 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, author and consultant at Changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett joins us to discuss the first four commandments of wealth creation. We'll explore how you can apply these essential guidelines in your life to unlock your true financial potential.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: How face profiling can give you the edge at work

5 April 2023 10:14 PM

Today we dive into the fascinating world of face profiling with personal development coach Marthie Maré, the first practicing face profiler in South Africa. She explains the hidden stories our wrinkles can tell about our personalities, emotions, and life experiences. Learn how to interpret facial lines such as dedication lines, support lines, anger flags, burn-out lines, and outreach lines to gain insights into your own and others' true selves. Discover how each wrinkle comes with a gift or talent, and how understanding these facial features can help improve your relationships and personal growth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Matters

5 April 2023 9:13 PM

On tonight's Finance Feature, we're joined by Dr. Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS, to demystify the world of unit trusts. Frank unpacks the benefits of unit trusts, such as professional management, diversification, and accessibility for investors. He also shares how ordinary people like you and me can invest in them

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education Feature: How can we make our kids improve and develop a love for mathematics?

4 April 2023 11:09 PM

How can we make our kids improve and develop a love for mathematics? A+Students, a member of the Franchise Association of South Africa, addresses the country's poor education system in math by teaching children from the age of 2.5 to solve complex arithmetic problems through their Japanese education method. South Africa's poor education ranking on the global stage calls for alternate education services that can help children develop the necessary skills for their future

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

entrepreneurship feature, we discuss the Transnet funding crisis

4 April 2023 10:43 PM

this week’s entrepreneurship feature, we discuss the Transnet funding crisis and its impact on the railway industry and the upstream economy that relies on railway services. We have Mesela Nhlapo, CEO at the African Rail Industry Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Love Connection: Lobola – A wife’s True Price

4 April 2023 10:17 PM

Sihle Hlophe, a multi-award winning filmmaker, will be discussing her latest documentary series "Lobola: A Bride's True Price?" which premiered on SABC 1 on March 27 to April 3 at 21:00. The thought-provoking two-part documentary explores the gender roles, spirituality, monetisation, and evolution of African culture in the Lobola practice, where the groom-to-be pays a 'price' to the bride-to-be's family

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you work for 2 companies at the same time?

4 April 2023 9:18 PM

The department of Water and Sanitation has welcomed the arrest of a senior manager who was allegedly double-dipping salaries. The manager was earning a salary from both the DWS and the Moses Kotane local municipality in the North West province. The arrest is a result of an investigation that confirmed the official was indeed double-dipping. To shed more light on this topic is  Osborne Molatudi, Employment and Labour expert and founder of Molatudi Attorneys

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Political Analysis: Mbeki’s Letter

3 April 2023 11:27 PM

On Political Analysis were joined by Dr Pedro Mzileni, Lecture at Dept of Sociology at the UFS, to talk about his latest opinion piece on Sowetanlive dissecting the letter that Former President Thabo Mbeki addressed to Deputy President Paul Mashatile about the ANC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Current Affairs: Min Godongwana under fire for exempting Eskom

3 April 2023 11:22 PM

Adil Nchabeleng, Energy Expert, joins to discuss Finance Minister Godongwan’s decision to exempt Eskom from reporting its irregular expenditure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Current Affairs: Democratic Alliance Congress 2023 wrap

3 April 2023 10:43 PM

On Current Affairs we talk to Dr Ebrahim Harvey, Political Analyst, about the Democratic Alliance Congress that took place over the weekend and the outcome of it and the statement made by its leaders regarding coalitions parties going forward and its number enemy, the EFF. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years

6 April 2023 10:05 PM

'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds'

6 April 2023 9:51 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Wesabela impilo yakhe unina kaThabo Bester

6 April 2023 9:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA