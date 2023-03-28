Education Feature: “Why must you build Your Own Economy” - Economic Challenges that South Africa Faces

Today we dive into the fascinating world of face profiling with personal development coach Marthie Maré, the first practicing face profiler in South Africa. She explains the hidden stories our wrinkles can tell about our personalities, emotions, and life experiences. Learn how to interpret facial lines such as dedication lines, support lines, anger flags, burn-out lines, and outreach lines to gain insights into your own and others' true selves. Discover how each wrinkle comes with a gift or talent, and how understanding these facial features can help improve your relationships and personal growth

