Entrepreneur Feature: Strategy - Delivering on the value of the product

This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people. 10 June 2023 1:17 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects. 10 June 2023 9:46 AM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi. 10 June 2023 3:25 PM
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Entrepreneur Feature: Strategy - Delivering on the value of the product

Entrepreneur Feature: Strategy - Delivering on the value of the product

6 June 2023 10:27 PM

Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we talk to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value. On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; Is your product desirable, can you as a business deliver on the value of that product and thirdly, is your product viable, that is, can your product make you money? He focused on the desirability factor and this evening he continues with the second part which is "delivering on the value of the product".


South African Doing Great Things with Jabu Zwane, Mindset expert

9 June 2023 11:29 PM

Aubrey spoke to Jabu Zwane, an Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker, Executive Coach and Facilitator in Leadership,Effective Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Self-MasteryMindset, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

LINKS TO JABU ZWANE WORK & PROFILE 
www.jabuzwane.co.za
www.mindsetdevelopmentinstitute.com
www.successmsummit.com
www.psasouthernafrica.co.za

Profile Interview with George Mienie - CEO of AutoTrader

9 June 2023 10:30 PM

Profile Interview with George Mienie - CEO of AutoTrader

Kwantu Feature: The Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act declared unconstitutional by Concourt

8 June 2023 11:16 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about the Constitutional Court judgement in the legal challenge to the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. This act has been judged as unconstitutional with the recommendation that parliament should re-enact the stature in a manner consistent with the constitution. Constance Mogale, national co-ordinator for the Alliance for Rural Democracy, joins to explain why the took the matter to court and what their concerns are regarding this piece of legislature.

New SARS Process for making International Transfers

8 June 2023 10:19 PM

Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement & Compliance at Tax Consulting SA, will provide a high-level overview on the new Tax Clearance process required to make international transfers as introduced by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on 24 April 2023. The new "Approval for International Transfer" (AIT) process applies to both South African tax residents who transfer more than R1 million out of South Africa in a calendar year, as well as for taxpayers who have ceased their tax residency in South Africa, which is now one combined SARS process.

Psychological Matters: Preparing your kids for exams

8 June 2023 9:18 PM

On our psychological Matter, we look at how to assist your child to prepare for the upcoming June exams and how as a parent/guardian can give support during this time and we're joined by Deputy Dean of Teaching and Learning, Mr Adrian Garden, to offer advice to parents on how to give support to their children. 

Change your Mindest: "The law of compensation which is the law which will determine how much money you are able to demand from life"

7 June 2023 11:24 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the law of compensation which is the law which will determine how much money you are able to demand from life" and we're joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.

Weird and Wonderful: Homes and Rituals

7 June 2023 10:17 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening, we talk about why certain rituals should be done at "home" What is 'home'? What constitutes a 'home' and what significance does this 'home' play in doing certain rituals. We look at the significance of this home in order to perform certain rituals, and we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa.

Financial Matters: What are the options available to a consumer struggling to keep up with debt payments?

7 June 2023 9:35 PM

Last week on Financial Matters, we discussed financial stress and Aubrey asked a question about credit score, what is it, how is it calculated and why do consumers need it and this evening Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, unpacks this for us.

Education Feature: The phenomenon of "quiet promotions."

6 June 2023 11:29 PM

On our Education feature we talk about the phenomenon of "quiet promotions." The consequences of quiet promotions are far-reaching, leading to burnout, decreased job satisfaction, and even high turnover rates. The lack of communication and transparency surrounding these quiet promotions is a concerning reflection of organisational dysfunction and poor leadership. Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach, joins to talk about how to avoid being quietly promoted – without the raise.

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Sport

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Health & Fitness

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

Local

Ramaphosa briefs Xi on African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

10 June 2023 9:26 PM

Eusebius McKaizer laid to rest

10 June 2023 8:59 PM

Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles Grand Slam

10 June 2023 8:29 PM

