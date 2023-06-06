Education Feature: The phenomenon of "quiet promotions."

Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we talk to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value. On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; Is your product desirable, can you as a business deliver on the value of that product and thirdly, is your product viable, that is, can your product make you money? He focused on the desirability factor and this evening he continues with the second part which is “delivering on the value of the product”.

