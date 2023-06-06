Education Feature: The phenomenon of "quiet promotions."

On our Education feature we talk about the phenomenon of "quiet promotions." The consequences of quiet promotions are far-reaching, leading to burnout, decreased job satisfaction, and even high turnover rates. The lack of communication and transparency surrounding these quiet promotions is a concerning reflection of organisational dysfunction and poor leadership. Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach, joins to talk about how to avoid being quietly promoted – without the raise.
Aubrey spoke to Jabu Zwane, an Entrepreneur, Keynote Speaker, Executive Coach and Facilitator in Leadership,Effective Communication, Emotional Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Self-MasteryMindset, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
www.jabuzwane.co.za
www.mindsetdevelopmentinstitute.com
www.successmsummit.com
www.psasouthernafrica.co.za
Profile Interview with George Mienie - CEO of AutoTrader
On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about the Constitutional Court judgement in the legal challenge to the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. This act has been judged as unconstitutional with the recommendation that parliament should re-enact the stature in a manner consistent with the constitution. Constance Mogale, national co-ordinator for the Alliance for Rural Democracy, joins to explain why the took the matter to court and what their concerns are regarding this piece of legislature.
Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement & Compliance at Tax Consulting SA, will provide a high-level overview on the new Tax Clearance process required to make international transfers as introduced by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) on 24 April 2023. The new "Approval for International Transfer" (AIT) process applies to both South African tax residents who transfer more than R1 million out of South Africa in a calendar year, as well as for taxpayers who have ceased their tax residency in South Africa, which is now one combined SARS process.
On our psychological Matter, we look at how to assist your child to prepare for the upcoming June exams and how as a parent/guardian can give support during this time and we're joined by Deputy Dean of Teaching and Learning, Mr Adrian Garden, to offer advice to parents on how to give support to their children.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the law of compensation which is the law which will determine how much money you are able to demand from life" and we're joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.
On the weird and wonderful this evening, we talk about why certain rituals should be done at "home" What is 'home'? What constitutes a 'home' and what significance does this 'home' play in doing certain rituals. We look at the significance of this home in order to perform certain rituals, and we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa.
Last week on Financial Matters, we discussed financial stress and Aubrey asked a question about credit score, what is it, how is it calculated and why do consumers need it and this evening Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, unpacks this for us.
Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we talk to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value. On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; Is your product desirable, can you as a business deliver on the value of that product and thirdly, is your product viable, that is, can your product make you money? He focused on the desirability factor and this evening he continues with the second part which is "delivering on the value of the product".