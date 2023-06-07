Change your Mindest: “The law of compensation which is the law which will determine how much money you are able to demand from life"

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the law of compensation which is the law which will determine how much money you are able to demand from life" and we’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.
On the weird and wonderful this evening, we talk about why certain rituals should be done at "home" What is 'home'? What constitutes a 'home' and what significance does this 'home' play in doing certain rituals. We look at the significance of this home in order to perform certain rituals, and we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa.
Last week on Financial Matters, we discussed financial stress and Aubrey asked a question about credit score, what is it, how is it calculated and why do consumers need it and this evening Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, unpacks this for us.
On our Education feature we talk about the phenomenon of "quiet promotions." The consequences of quiet promotions are far-reaching, leading to burnout, decreased job satisfaction, and even high turnover rates. The lack of communication and transparency surrounding these quiet promotions is a concerning reflection of organisational dysfunction and poor leadership. Anja van Beek, Agile Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach, joins to talk about how to avoid being quietly promoted – without the raise.
Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we talk to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value. On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; Is your product desirable, can you as a business deliver on the value of that product and thirdly, is your product viable, that is, can your product make you money? He focused on the desirability factor and this evening he continues with the second part which is "delivering on the value of the product".
On Legal Matters this evening we talk about the process of rent-to-own solar schemes, and we are joined by Callyn Datnow, head of the civil litigation and conveyancing departments at Witz Inc.
On Political Analysis, we talk to Dr Quraysha Ismail Sooliman is a National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences/Critical Metaphor Analysis postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pretoria, talking about her recent article on the Mail and Guardian titled "South Africa needs leaders with conscience".
On our current affairs we talk to Adv Mannie Witz, Criminal Law Expert, about the outcome implications of the urgent court application brought by Dr Nandipha Magudumana which she seeked to have her arrest and detention declared wrongful and unlawful and the Bloemfontein High Court dismissed the case.
On Medical Matters his evening we talk about Surviving cholera: What you need to know about diagnosis and treatment and were joined by General Manager Health Policy and Clinical Advisory at AfroCentric Group.
Guest: Lethabo Mokoena, Founder of WALK FRESH - Sneaker Cleaning & Shoe Care Co.