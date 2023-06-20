Legal Matters: How dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Legal Matters: How dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities

Legal Matters: How dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities

20 June 2023 9:13 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., how dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities.


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South Africans Doing Great Things with Sonto Pooe - Founder of Native Child

30 June 2023 10:59 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Sonto Pooe - Founder of Native Child.

Profile interview with Peggy Sithole - Managing Director - Managing Director at Assured Vocational Skills Institute (AVSI)

30 June 2023 10:06 PM

Profile interview with Peggy Sithole - Managing Director - Managing Director at Assured Vocational Skills Institute (AVSI).

Contact details:

Website: https://avsi.co.za/

email: info@avsi.co.za

Tel: 013 752 3859

Kwantu Feature: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [Part 3]

29 June 2023 11:17 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi about spirituality on the continent and how it affects where we are.

Crime Time: Imibuzo Documentary Series

29 June 2023 10:08 PM

On Crime Time this evening we talk to the Executive Producer and Producer of the docuseries, Imibuzo, Zinzi Velelo Alake and Lizette Strijdom, about this fascinating true crime documentary that looks at some of the highly known crime cases that happened. The series talks to experts, journalists, investigators, family members in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and this evening Zinzi and Lizette talk to us about the process of making this series possible.

Psychological Feature: South African companies are paying for poor mental health

29 June 2023 9:27 PM

On our psychological Matter, we talk about the impact of mental health on businesses and whether do companies do enough to care for their employees well being or not and we’re joined by Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre and is a recovering addict.

Change your Mindest: "Fear and Courage - What is the most courageous thing you can do in your life right now"?

28 June 2023 11:52 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about “Fear and Courage - opposite sides of the same coin - What is the most courageous thing you can do in your life right now"?

Weird and Wonderful: African Religion

28 June 2023 10:17 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about the origins of African religion, and we’re joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.

Financial Matters: 2-pot retirement system coming

28 June 2023 9:11 PM

This evening on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, joins us to talk about the upcoming tw-pot retirement system that will effective as of 1 March 2024. We look at What is it? Why do we need it? What are its pros and cons? And we will also be briefly joined by Ricky Bucheri, Senior Financial Planner at Nedbank, who will explain how the system will be working.

New AIT process and DTAs made by SARS

27 June 2023 10:11 PM

This evening we look at the new new enhanced Tax Clearance Status System that SARS has introduced and to help us understand how they will work were joined by Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement & Compliance at Tax Consulting SA and Delano Abdoll, a Team Leader and Cross-Border Taxation expert at Tax Consulting SA.

Legal Matters: The Parity Principle

27 June 2023 9:26 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the parity principle and its fairness and consistency when applied within the workplace. Applied practically, the principle of parity means that employers should be consistent in applying or allotting discipline for the same or similar misconduct done by employees.

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

Health & Fitness

'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

