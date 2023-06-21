Change your Mindest: Youth and creativity - does it matter MORE?

This evening on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, joins us to talk about the upcoming tw-pot retirement system that will effective as of 1 March 2024. We look at What is it? Why do we need it? What are its pros and cons? And we will also be briefly joined by Ricky Bucheri, Senior Financial Planner at Nedbank, who will explain how the system will be working.

arrow_forward