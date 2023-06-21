Change your Mindest: Youth and creativity - does it matter MORE?

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the youth and creativity and were joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker and the a couple youth/s that he has worked with so that we can hear about what they have learned/experienced.
Profile interview with Peggy Sithole - Managing Director - Managing Director at Assured Vocational Skills Institute (AVSI).
Contact details:
Website: https://avsi.co.za/
email: info@avsi.co.za
Tel: 013 752 3859
On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi about spirituality on the continent and how it affects where we are.
On Crime Time this evening we talk to the Executive Producer and Producer of the docuseries, Imibuzo, Zinzi Velelo Alake and Lizette Strijdom, about this fascinating true crime documentary that looks at some of the highly known crime cases that happened. The series talks to experts, journalists, investigators, family members in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and this evening Zinzi and Lizette talk to us about the process of making this series possible.
On our psychological Matter, we talk about the impact of mental health on businesses and whether do companies do enough to care for their employees well being or not and we're joined by Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre and is a recovering addict.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about "Fear and Courage - opposite sides of the same coin - What is the most courageous thing you can do in your life right now"?
On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about the origins of African religion, and we're joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.
This evening on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, joins us to talk about the upcoming tw-pot retirement system that will effective as of 1 March 2024. We look at What is it? Why do we need it? What are its pros and cons? And we will also be briefly joined by Ricky Bucheri, Senior Financial Planner at Nedbank, who will explain how the system will be working.
This evening we look at the new new enhanced Tax Clearance Status System that SARS has introduced and to help us understand how they will work were joined by Jashwin Baijoo, Head of Strategic Engagement & Compliance at Tax Consulting SA and Delano Abdoll, a Team Leader and Cross-Border Taxation expert at Tax Consulting SA.
On Legal Matters, we talk to Osborne Molatudi, Founder of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment & Labour Law Expert, about the parity principle and its fairness and consistency when applied within the workplace. Applied practically, the principle of parity means that employers should be consistent in applying or allotting discipline for the same or similar misconduct done by employees.