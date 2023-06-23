Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership' News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership. 3 July 2023 5:09 PM
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme. 3 July 2023 2:59 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
What's psychological safety and why is it necessary for effective workspaces? Psychologically safe environments enhance the sense of BELONGING and counteract "othering" – the unjust portrayal of others as inf... 3 July 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor What is the 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' that has been claiming the lives of senior executives? 3 July 2023 2:21 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

23 June 2023 9:34 PM

The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere. Even though hosting the 2023 BRICS summit may be filled with dangers, South Africa may be able to capitalise on the Summit only if it can carefully and skilfully know how to move around these choppy waters.

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about this upcoming BRICS Summit with Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi in order to understand what South Africa could possibly be dealing with and if this is a good or bad move on side.


A take on ANC youth league

3 July 2023 10:11 PM

On our current affairs we talk to Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team | about the newly elected ANCYL and what we can expect.

France's riots on their sixth day

3 July 2023 9:39 PM

On our current affairs we talk to Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team  | about the newly elected ANCYL and what we can expect from it.

Medical Matters: Cord blood Awareness

3 July 2023 9:13 PM

On Medical Matters his evening we talk about  Cord blood stem cells awareness and were joined by Dr Someshni Moodley who is the product manager for Netcells, our stem cell banking at Next Bioscienes.

South Africans Doing Great Things with Sonto Pooe - Founder of Native Child

30 June 2023 10:59 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with Sonto Pooe - Founder of Native Child.

Profile interview with Peggy Sithole - Managing Director - Managing Director at Assured Vocational Skills Institute (AVSI)

30 June 2023 10:06 PM

Profile interview with Peggy Sithole - Managing Director - Managing Director at Assured Vocational Skills Institute (AVSI).

Contact details:

Website: https://avsi.co.za/

email: info@avsi.co.za

Tel: 013 752 3859

Kwantu Feature: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [Part 3]

29 June 2023 11:17 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi about spirituality on the continent and how it affects where we are.

Crime Time: Imibuzo Documentary Series

29 June 2023 10:08 PM

On Crime Time this evening we talk to the Executive Producer and Producer of the docuseries, Imibuzo, Zinzi Velelo Alake and Lizette Strijdom, about this fascinating true crime documentary that looks at some of the highly known crime cases that happened. The series talks to experts, journalists, investigators, family members in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and this evening Zinzi and Lizette talk to us about the process of making this series possible.

Psychological Feature: South African companies are paying for poor mental health

29 June 2023 9:27 PM

On our psychological Matter, we talk about the impact of mental health on businesses and whether do companies do enough to care for their employees well being or not and we’re joined by Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre and is a recovering addict.

Change your Mindest: "Fear and Courage - What is the most courageous thing you can do in your life right now"?

28 June 2023 11:52 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about “Fear and Courage - opposite sides of the same coin - What is the most courageous thing you can do in your life right now"?

Weird and Wonderful: African Religion

28 June 2023 10:17 PM

On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about the origins of African religion, and we’re joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.

