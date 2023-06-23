Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere. Even though hosting the 2023 BRICS summit may be filled with dangers, South Africa may be able to capitalise on the Summit only if it can carefully and skilfully know how to move around these choppy waters.



On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about this upcoming BRICS Summit with Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi in order to understand what South Africa could possibly be dealing with and if this is a good or bad move on side.