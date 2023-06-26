Medical Matters: Dealing with colds and flu

On Crime Time this evening we talk to the Executive Producer and Producer of the docuseries, Imibuzo, Zinzi Velelo Alake and Lizette Strijdom, about this fascinating true crime documentary that looks at some of the highly known crime cases that happened. The series talks to experts, journalists, investigators, family members in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and this evening Zinzi and Lizette talk to us about the process of making this series possible.

