Current Affairs: The Wagner uprising: 24 hours that shook Russia

On Current Affairs, this evening we talk about the Wagner uprising that briefly shook Russia and basically to get more background on who the Wagner group are, their existence, where they can be found, their connection with Russia and how to interpret what happened in Russia on Sunday with the Wagner group walking in and out of Russia and we’re joined by Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum.
On our current affairs we talk to Rebone Sankara Tau | Author & former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team | about the newly elected ANCYL and what we can expect.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Medical Matters his evening we talk about Cord blood stem cells awareness and were joined by Dr Someshni Moodley who is the product manager for Netcells, our stem cell banking at Next Bioscienes.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africans Doing Great Things with Sonto Pooe - Founder of Native Child.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile interview with Peggy Sithole - Managing Director - Managing Director at Assured Vocational Skills Institute (AVSI).
Contact details:
Website: https://avsi.co.za/
email: info@avsi.co.za
Tel: 013 752 3859
On the Kwantu Feature, we talk to Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi about spirituality on the continent and how it affects where we are.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Crime Time this evening we talk to the Executive Producer and Producer of the docuseries, Imibuzo, Zinzi Velelo Alake and Lizette Strijdom, about this fascinating true crime documentary that looks at some of the highly known crime cases that happened. The series talks to experts, journalists, investigators, family members in order to get to the bottom of what happened, and this evening Zinzi and Lizette talk to us about the process of making this series possible.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our psychological Matter, we talk about the impact of mental health on businesses and whether do companies do enough to care for their employees well being or not and we’re joined by Jared Elliott, spokesperson for the Choose Life Specialist Recovery Centre and is a recovering addict.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk to author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett, about “Fear and Courage - opposite sides of the same coin - What is the most courageous thing you can do in your life right now"?LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the weird and wonderful this evening we talk about the origins of African religion, and we’re joined by Dr ZuluMathabo, intellectual historian; lexicographer; poet; shepherd boy and published author of more than eight books.LISTEN TO PODCAST